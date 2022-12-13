Malaika Arora Turns Into a Yoga Warrior With Virabhadrasana, Serves Workout Motivation For Fantastic Week- WATCH

Malaika Arora drops a video of herself practising different warrior poses for strength and mobility. Her flexiblity and constant dedication serves as a workout motivation for many.

One of the most fittest actors of Bollywood, Malaika Arora has been an inspiration for many as she often advocates healthy living. We all know, Mala dedicates her gorgeous figure and inspiring fitness to yoga. The diva never fails to inspire her social video fans through constant yoga asan videos. Today is one such day, When Malaika dropped a video of herself practising different warrior poses for strength and mobility. Her flexiblity and constant dedication serves as a workout motivation for many.

Malaika Arora shared a video from the yoga studio on Monday. It shows the star in a yoga flow routine performing Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II) and Warrior III (Virabhadrasana III) poses. In the video, Malaika was seen standing in the Warrior II pose, also known as Virabhadrasana II. She bends forward, places her palms on the floor, lifts her leg parallel to the floor, and brings her hands near her chest to join them in namaste. She holds Warrior III pose for a few seconds before lowering her leg, stretching her body and hands upward, bringing them back in front of her chest.

Malaika captioned her video ‘Hello Warrior divas. You possess the strength and willpower of a warrior. All you have to do is realize it. For me, yoga is the tool to unleash my potential, feel powerful and attempt challenges fiercely. If you want to start your yoga journey and book your class with Diva yoga, visit the link in bio. And today, I want you to start your day by affirming with me. I am enough. I choose to be kind to myself. I am grateful for another day of life. Have a wonderful week ahead.’

Check Out The Video:

Warrior poses help to build strength in the shoulders, arms, legs, ankles, and back. It also gives the body a boost of energy.The pose stretches your arms, legs, shoulders, neck, belly, groynes, and ankles while opening the hips, chest, and lungs, improving focus, balance, and stability, and encouraging good circulation and respiration.

What do you of Malaika Arora’s Latest Fitness Video? Inspired Much