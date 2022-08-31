Malaika Arora’s Yellow Dress at Filmfare Awards 2022: Bollywood’s hottest actress Malaika Arora never misses a chance to surprise her fans with her bold and sizzling pictures where she flaunts her hour-glass figure. Yesterday, on the red carpet of the Filmfare Awards, Malaika Arora undoubtedly turned heads with her sartorial choice. For the big event, Malaika opted for a deep plunging v-neckline yellow mimosa dress with high-thigh slit. The figure-hugging silhouette drew the eye to the ruched, draped waist. This dress is from the Alexandre Vauthier collection.Also Read - Malaika Arora Flaunts Stretch Marks And Promotes Body Positivity in Latest Selfie, See Pic

Malaika Arora dazzled in this shimmery sequin dress that is worth Rs 3,66,000. She made an amazing appearance at the 2022 Filmfare Awards. Check out Malaika’s most gorgeous high-slit, figure-flattering dress here. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Goddess in White Pristine Embellished Saree With Feather Detailing as She Attends Filmfare Award 2022

MALAIKA ARORA SETS THE RED CARPET ON FIRE in YELLOW DRESS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2022: Check Out Full Nominations List

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in the figure-hugging see-through dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)



Malaika Arora’s blingy yellow dress is a perfect pick for cocktail parties. What do you think?