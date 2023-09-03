Home

Amidst the rumours of Arjun-Malaika breakup, the actress serves a 'white is right' look in an easy yet stylish lace pantsuit. Here’s where to buy the same and how much does it cost.

Malaika Arora hot pics in white pantsuit: Malaika Arora recently became the talk of town as there were rumours doing the rounds of her breakup with Arjun Kapoor. It’s not the first time that the diva has been in the buzz but there’s another reason behind the popularity of this outing now. Squashing all the rumours, Malaika was seen going for a night out in town with her beau- Arjun Kapoor. Malaika decided to wear a formal pristine lace pantsuit which had equal parts of elegance and sultriness.

Malaika Arora Served A ‘White Is Right Look’ In A Sultry White Co-ord Set

Making yet another bold statement, the actress wore white on-white lace suit pants from H&M. The double-breasted suit featured lace threadwork, lapels, shoulder pads and front buttons. The lace pants came with a straight fit and high rise waist and an inner lining to the thighs. The meticulously designed blazer retails for Rs 5499 whereas, the trousers are priced at Rs 3999.

This entire coord set was able to create the right balance of luxury and easy-to-replicate ensemble.

How Malaika Arora’s Accessorises Her Look:





For accessories, Malika styled the look with a golden chain and green pendant necklace. Ivory white satin pointy-toes pump known as ‘Romy 100’ from the brand Jimmy Choo that retails for Rs 53,052. For her handbag, she went with the iconic Balenciaga that’s worth Rs 2,971.173.

All about Malaika Arora’s Hair and Makeup:





For her hair, she did a clean girl look and wore it back in a bun. She opted for her all-time favourite dewy natural look in makeup. Well-prepped skin with a thin layer of foundation, flush of colour with pink blush and a nude-ish pink shade for the lipstick

Overall, her look was bold elegant and accessible. Do let us know your thoughts on Malika’s look!

