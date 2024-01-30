Home

Malaika Arora’s 6-Step Cardio Routine is Exactly What You Need to Pump Up Your Morning – New Video

Malaika Arora's fitness routine is just too inspiring. Watch her latest easy-to-do workout regime to help get that toned body.

Malaika Arora‘s dedication and consistency is awe-inspiring regarding health and fitness. The diva is not a queen in the realm of fashion, but she is also super committed to her diet and exercise routine. In a recent video, Malaika shared her easy-to-do cardio workout routine.

MALAIKA ARORA CARDIO WORKOUT- WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jahnavi Patwardhan (@j.patsss)

STEP 1 Skipping (100): Skipping ropes is one of the best and easiest cardio exercises to do to cut belly fat. It helps to improve muscle strength, especially in the lower body. Further, it improves body balance, lowers stress and increases bone density too. According to Healthline, as a person jumps, the body responds to the temporary stress on bones caused by ground reaction forces by building them back stronger and denser. Therefore, skipping rope is good for bones too. STEP 2 Jumping Jacks (50): This is another exercise that involves arms, legs and core as well. It boosts muscle strength, reduces arm fat, boosts flexors and is good for glutes as well. STEP 3 Pop Squats (30): This is a fast transition between squats and jumps. Therefore it is good for muscle endurance, and hips, and improves the performance of the body as well. It majorly helps to strengthen the lower body. STEP 4 Mountain Climbers (30): Now this exercise aids in blood circulation, and flexibility, boosts agility and improves overall body coordination as well. It also targets the core and helps boost it. STEP 5 Russian Twists (20): These twists help to tone the body, build up abdominal muscles, and support the shoulders and upper back. These exercises help t get a full toned body when practised regularly. STEP 6 In-outs (20): This ab workout majorly focuses on obliques and abdominal muscles. It improves body strength and balance as well.

It is noted that every body is different and different workout routines work differently for different bodies. These are subjective as per respective body requirements. Malaika Arora is committed to her routine and it surely speaks for itself as well. However, exercise does not help in getting let alone. A proper and right combination of lifestyle changes, diet and exercises in right amalgamation leads to a healthy and wealthy (because health is wealth, pun intended!) outlook.

Let’s take inspiration from the diva herself to attain that toned body too!

