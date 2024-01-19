Home

Malaika Arora’s Diet: Actor Eats ‘Berries, Eggs And Toast’ For Breakfast But Is This Nutritional Enough as First Meal of The Day?

Malaika Arora is a diva who not only makes fashion statement but inspires people towards health and wellness. Here is what she eats for breakfast.

Malaika Arora never fails to leave her fans in awe be it with her elegant fashion picks or her fitness goals. Malaika is a diva when it comes to raising the fashion quotient. Apart from this, she ardently follows a routine when it comes to health and fitness. Yoga, gym and a healthy diet are what help her maintain that healthy and toned body. Ever wondered what her diet includes? In a recent Instagram story, Malaika revealed her “brekki for champions”.

Breakfast is one the most important meals of the day and it is recommended not to skip breakfast especially when on weight loss. In her story, she revealed that her breakfast comprises of omelette, toast with a side of berries bowl. But is it healthy?

Is it Healthy?

Eggs, berries and toast are considered a healthy , meal to start your day with. While diet is usually subjective depending on individual body requirements. Eggs and toast offer versatility in terms of preparation methods and toppings. You can enjoy eggs in various ways, such as boiled, scrambled, or as an omelet, while toast can be topped with a variety of nutritious options like avocado, nut butter, or sliced vegetables. Additionally, eggs are relatively quick and easy to prepare, making them a convenient breakfast choice.

Nutrient-Rich: Eggs are highly nutritious, containing essential nutrients such as high-quality protein, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. Whole-grain toast provides dietary fibre, additional vitamins, minerals, and complex carbohydrates. Together, eggs and toast offer a well-rounded mix of nutrients to start your day. Satiety and Weight Management: The combination of protein from eggs and fibre from toast can help promote feelings of fullness and satiety. Protein-rich foods have been shown to reduce appetite and increase satiety, which can aid in weight management by preventing overeating later in the day. Energy Boost: Eggs and toast provide a good source of carbohydrates, which are the primary fuel source for energy. Complex carbohydrates from whole-grain toast are digested more slowly, providing a steady release of energy throughout the morning. This can help sustain energy levels and support concentration and productivity. Muscle Maintenance and Repair: Eggs are considered a complete protein source, meaning they contain all the essential amino acids needed for muscle maintenance and repair. Adequate protein intake is important, especially in the morning, to support muscle health and recovery from daily activities or exercise.

Speaking of berries, these are one of the most healthy foods to add in your diet. These little candies of nature are filled with nutrients.

Antioxidants Rich: Berries are a great source of antioxidants. It has anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and resveratrol and helps lower oxidative stress. Helps In Blood Sugar: Berries are naturally sweet and may help in regulating blood sugar levels. It can protect cells from high blood sugar levels. Fibrous Berries: Berries are rich in fibre and hence help in digestion and keeps you full longer which can further reduce your calorie intake. They fall under low-carb diet. Reduce Inflammation: They have good anti-inflammatory properties defending against infection and injury inflammation. Heart Healthy Berries: As berry have significant flavonoids and antioxidants, they are considered as one of the healthiest superfoods as per the American Heart Association. They help lower risk of heart attack, decrease bad cholesterol levels and as per few studies might help fight cancer as well.

It’s important to note that individual dietary needs and preferences may vary. If you have specific dietary restrictions or health conditions, it’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalized guidance on incorporating eggs and toast into your breakfast routine.

If you wish to have have healthy lifestyle like the gorgeous Malaika Arora, embark on dedicated fitness journey right away!

