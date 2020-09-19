Actor-anchor-fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora who tested COVID-19 positive on September 6 in an interview shared home remedies which helped her combat the virus and boosted her immunity. Also Read - Lakme Fashion Week: First-Ever Digital Season And Season-Fluid Edition To Be Held in October

The actor advised that everyone must exercise regularly and follow a healthy diet to stay healthy and fit. "My advice to everyone is to exercise regularly and consume healthy food and immunity drinks. You may or may not be able to escape the virus, but your immunity decides how much pain you will go through," Malaika told Mid-Day.

Malaika regularly consumes Kashmiri kahwa with saffron, ginger, and almonds to boost immunity. As soon as she wakes, the actor has a bite-sized ball of a homemade mixture that includes dry ginger powder, turmeric, jaggery, and ghee.

Malaika caught the virus while shooting for India’s Best Dancer, as crew members complained of discomfort and showed few symptoms. The actor also decided to visit the doctor and get the test done. She shared that she suffered mild symptoms that included weakness. The actor couldn’t perform yoga asanas due to the weakness she suffered, she instead practiced anulom vilom and kapalbhati, she told the publication.

The actor also shared that went back to reading and read a few classics including Gone with the Wind and others. The actor has completed 14-day isolation and is yet to undergo another test to check if she is coronavirus negative.

The actor shared a picture of her son and pooch and captioned it, “Love knows no boundaries”. With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on eachother, see eachother and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through…. #thistooshallpass (sic)”