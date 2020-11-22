Do you remember Malaika Arora’s on-point dance moves in 90s iconic tracks ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’? If you do, you must have visualised her banjara outfit. She had worn a black shirt and maroon choli for her dance number in romantic thriller Dil Se. Giving us a nostalgic feeling, Malaika Arora has recently shared a series of her gorgeous pictures in a scarlet and black Anamika Khanna lehenga that’s looking similar to what she had donned back in 1998. Also Read - Malaika Arora Performs Utkatasana to be Fit, Reasons Why You Should Also do it

Malaika opted for this stunning attire for one of the special shoots of the reality show India's Best Dancer. Before we describe her look to you, see why are we comparing her attire with her 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' costume.

In the pictures, Malaika Arora can be seen donning a heavily embroidered black blouse that she had teamed up with a billowing red skirt and a blush-pink floor kissing jacket. She accessorised herself in a similar way she did in the 90s. The tinsel town diva wore oxidised silver jewellery pieces. She can be seen wearing stunning Matha Patti and a pair of chunky earrings from Apala by Sumit. She kept her makeup earthy and also went for heavy silver cuffs by Creyons. To complete her traditional look, Malaika tied her hair at the back in a sleek updo.

The intricate detailing on Malaika’s lehenga and her on-point makeup just make her look ethereal. The outfit is just perfect for a festive occasion.