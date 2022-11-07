Malaika Arora’s Monday Motivation is Real And Effective – All About The Warrior Pose And Other Yoga Asanas She Performs – Watch Viral Clip

Malaika Arora started her week with yoga asanas like the warrior poses 2 and 3, extended side angles and balancing half-moon yoga asanas - Check their benefits!

Malaika Arora's Monday Motivation is Real And Effective - All About The Warrior Pose And Other Yoga Asanas She Performs - Watch Viral Clip

Malaika Arora Workout Clip: Malaika Arora, who is often spotted outside the gym and practising yoga, has made waves with her latest workout clip AGAIN. The fitness icon not only runs her own yoga studio but also serves as an inspiration for her fans and followers with her social media posts. Malaika Arora, who sticks to a fitness regime, dropped a video performing mindful yoga. The actress wore a sexy black bralette along with athleisure shorts to perform warrior poses 2 and 3, extended side angles and balancing half-moon yoga asanas.

WATCH MALAIKA ARORA’S VIRAL WORKOUT CLIP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva – Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post’s caption read, “Good morning everyone. Let’s begin the first Monday of the new month with a balanced mind and body. Practice yoga with me by remixing this reel. This flow is not only great for improving body balance and stability but it also, works on your hips, groins and shoulders, opens your chest and lungs, stimulates your abdominal organs, and improves circulation and respiration.” Let’s examine the advantages of executing the yoga asanas as Malaika Arora performed them.

WHAT IS WARRIOR POSE DONE BY MALAIKA ARORA? CHECK ITS BENEFITS

Yoga enthusiasts benefit from the strength and endurance-boosting effects of Virabhadrasana 2 (Warrior 2 Pose). Your front leg bends to stretch your hips while you’re in the position. Your arms are extended straight out from your shoulders, and your gaze, or dristhi, is calm and steady on your front hand.

Opens up your lungs and chest

Revitalizes drained limbs

Stimulates the organs in your abdomen

Creates stability and balance

Enhances breathing and circulation

MALAIKA ARORA PERFORMS EXTENDED SIDE ANGLE YOGA POSE, CHECK BENEFITS

Lengthens the side waist

Helps to open the chest

Helps develop endurance

Eases the bowel movements

MALAIKA ARORA’S MONDAY MOTIVATION: BENEFITS OF HALF-MOON YOGA ASANA

Opens up your lungs and chest

Revitalizes drained limbs

Stimulates the organs in your abdomen

Creates stability and balance

Enhances breathing and circulation

What are you waiting for? Start your workout NOW!