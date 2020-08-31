Do you have acne-prone skin? If yes, Malaika Arora has one of the most effective and natural ways to get rid of this stubborn skin problem. She keeps on sharing simple DIY to fix different skin issues. And, this time, Malaika has come up with a home remedy to control acne breakouts as she also has very sensitive skin and often tends to get a breakout. Also Read - Malaika Arora Shares The Secret of Her Lockdown Glow, Know The Recipe of Her DIY Face Scrub

Acne can occur due to various reasons including weather change, hormonal changes, stress, excessive use of beauty products, etc. You get breakouts when the hair follicles in your skin pores become clogged with oil and dead skin cells. It is characterised by signs including whiteheads, blackheads, pimples, painful lumps, etc. If you suffer from acne breakout now and then, here are simple tips and tricks by Malaika Arora that can help you keep them at bay.



In the video, Malaika has talked about the terrific trio that helps cope with your day to day breakouts. She has shared a simple home remedy that includes 3 easily available kitchen ingredients that are cinnamon powder, honey, and lime juice. Here we tell you some other benefits of these ingredients.

Benefits of Cinnamon Powder

Cinnamon powder has an array of medicinal properties and is loaded with antioxidants. Its anti-inflammatory properties help fight against infections. Having cinnamon powder daily can cut your risk of developing heart disease. Also, it can improve sensitivity to insulin.

Benefits of Honey

Honey has healing properties. It contains antioxidants that can lower your blood pressure. Honey can also improve your cholesterol level and reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Benefits of Lime Juice

Being rich in vitamin C and flavonoids, lime juice can strengthen the collagen in your body. Drinking lime juice daily can keep your body hydrated and make your skin glow. Lime juice also has bleaching properties that help in reducing the appearance of dark spots.