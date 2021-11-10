The 24-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Pakistani activist, Malala Yousafzai tied the knot on Tuesday with her long-time partner Asser Malik in a private nikkah ceremony at Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK). The activist shared pictures of her intimate wedding ceremony on her official social media handles.Also Read - Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai Ties Knot In Private Ceremony, Calls It ‘Precious Day’ Of Life

For the ceremony, Malala opted for a traditional soft pink suit which came encrusted with jewels on the border and she paired it with a matching hijab. She accessorized the look with a mang tikka. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup. The groom, Asser, opted for a three-piece suit and he teamed it with a pink tie to complement Malala's outfit.

Malala wrote on Twitter, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Check out the pictures here:

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Congratulations to my bestie @Malala on her nikkah. So happy to be part of your special day❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qimIrNYhs — ellenhahn (@ellenhahn_) November 9, 2021

Malala’s wedding photograph Malin Fezehai wrote, “Together with the rest of the world, I began following @malala story nearly a decade ago, after her harrowing defence of women and girls’ education and seeing her become the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history. Never in my wildest dreams did I think our paths would cross and I would be photographing her wedding.”

Here, we wish the newly married couple a happy married life!