India has managed to be an example for all the malaria epidemic countries in dropping down the total cases and deaths linked to malaria. Notably, the death toll has come down by almost half.

Globally, around 219 million people were suffering from this mosquito-borne disease in the year 2017. And, 435000 lost their lives due to the disease in the same year.

It is a disease caused by microscopic parasites. These parasites infect mosquitoes, which then transmit them to humans through a bite. This infection is characterized by symptoms like chills, muscle pain, cough, fever, fatigue, headaches, sweating, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, etc.

Living in African countries, Asian subcontinents, being young, old, or being pregnant increases your risk of getting the infection. If proper treatment is taken on time, it may lead to various complications like organ failure, anemia, breathing problems, low blood sugar, etc.

This life-threatening diseases can be diagnosed through a blood test. If doctors confirm the condition, you should get the treatment immediately. At the same time, you can add some of the immunity-boosting food in your diet to get better as soon as possible. Here is a list of some of the foods you can opt for.

Cinnamon

Having strong antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties, cinnamon can help you deal with the signs and symptoms of malaria effectively. For better results, have cinnamon by adding honey in it.

Turmeric



This super spice is known to have strong antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that can help you flush out the virus from the body. It can also help you get relief from the symptom of malaria-like body ache and muscle pain.

Orange juice

Being rich in vitamin C, orange juice can boost your immunity. Also, it can help you reduce your fever.