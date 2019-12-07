Characterized by signs like fever, headache, vomiting, rashes, etc. malaria is a life-threatening disease. It is caused by parasites and transmitted through female Anopheles mosquitoes. According to the reports of WHO, around 435000 people lost their lives in the year 2017 due to malaria. This acute febrile illness usually affects infants, pregnant women, and patients suffering from HIV/AIDS. If not treated on time, malaria can lead to medical complications including breathing problems, anemia, cerebral malaria, organ failure, etc. As far as the diagnosis of malaria is concerned, doctors perform blood tests to know about the presence of the parasite in the blood. Also, they may ask about your family history and conduct a physical exam. If you are suffering from malaria, you must visit a doctor as soon as possible to begin the treatment. Along with medical treatment, there are certain home remedies that can help you recover fast. Read further to know about them.

Cinnamon

Having anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties, cinnamon can help you treat malaria. To use it, you just need to add black pepper powder, honey, and cinnamon in hot water and have it twice a day.

Turmeric

This superfood has various health benefits. Its antioxidant and antimicrobial properties help in killing the parasites and deal with the disease. Malarial parasites build up the toxins in the body which are extremely harmful. And, turmeric helps in flushing out those toxins. Moreover, having anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric can reduce the symptoms of malaria including joint and muscle pain. All you need to do is to add a spoon of turmeric in a glass of hot milk and drink it daily at night.

Orange juice

Being rich in vitamin C, orange juice can boost your immunity and help your body deal with the disease effectively. It can also reduce fever. So, if you are suffering from malaria, have 2-3 glasses of fresh orange juice every day.

Ginger

Pain and nausea are common in malaria. But having ginger can help you get relief from both. It is due to the antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects of ginger. All you need to do is to add honey and ginger in a glass of hot water and drink twice a day.