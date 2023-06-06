Male Pattern Baldness and Hair Thinning: Here’s What You Need to Know

Home

Hair loss can’t always be prevented, But thankfully, there are treatments that might slow down the process.

For a long time, hair has been a canvas for men to express their individuality and style, serving as a key part of their identity. Throughout the years, it has allowed us to show off our character and personal flair. However, as men age, they often begin to witness the telltale signs of Male Pattern Baldness, whether it’s waking up to more hair on their pillow or noticing the gradual widening gaps between each follicle, revealing the scalp beneath.

Spotting the initial signs of Male Pattern Baldness can trigger a wave of emotions, leading many men to feel disheartened and insecure about the path they seemingly must follow. While some individuals embrace their fate and opt for a clean-shaven head, there are several steps to consider before deciding. But, before delving into potential solutions, let’s address the realities and better understand Male Pattern Baldness.

How Common is Male Pattern Baldness?

It’s probably more common than you may think. It’s been reported that 63.22% of men in India aged between 21 to 61 suffer from hair loss. Signs of hair thinning and balding can be spotted as early as 15 years old, and one in four men notice those signs before their 21st birthday.

What is The leading Cause of Male Pattern Baldness?

The main culprit is a mix of genetics and hormones. A particular gene called the androgen receptor can be passed down through generations on either your maternal or paternal side of the family. When this gene interacts with dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone derived from testosterone, that’s when Male Pattern Baldness starts to be seen.

Lifestyle factors such as smoking, stress levels, and a poor nutritional diet may also play a part, but this is less common. You think you are suffering from Male Pattern Baldness; what should you do?

The first thing you need to do is have a good chat with your general practitioner. They’ll dive into whether it’s because of lifestyle choices or if it’s all about hormones and genetics. A visit to your GP will give you some solid insights into what’s going on with your hair and point you in the right direction for solutions.

How do You Treat Male Pattern Baldness if DHT Causes it?

Once you’ve determined that your hair thinning is primarily due to genetics and hormones, it’s time to delve into potential treatment options that could work for you. Fortunately, this is a well-researched issue, considering how common it is. One possible solution is a medication called Finasteride. It comes in either gel or tablet form and must be used consistently. Don’t expect your hair to show signs of repair weeks later. A 2003 study found that when taken over two years, men who used it daily found a 14% improvement in hair count after a year of treatment and 16% after two years. Another longer study which took place over five years saw a 99.4% of men who used finasteride tablets saw signs of improvement, which goes to show patience and consistency are key. Finasteride works by blocking the effects of DHT.

Another option is Minoxidil, which tends to be a foam applied directly onto the scalp multiple times a day but is also available in pill form. Minoxidil is believed to widen the blood vessels, improve blood flow to the hair follicles, and stimulate the hair follicles’ growth phase. This can lead to thicker and fuller hair over time. For the best results, it’s recommended to try them both together. However, please speak to your doctor before using either, as they can cause side effects. Where to Buy Male Pattern Baldness treatment?

Minoxidil

ForMen Minoxidil Topical Solution, ₹558

Apply this foam twice a day and gently massage it into the areas where hair thinning or patches are evident. Take a small amount onto the end of your fingertips and follow the instructions. Using this minoxidil foam will stimulate and nourish the hair follicles, promoting healthier hair growth. It enhances blood flow to the follicles, strengthening and revitalising dying follicles.

Buy it here

Finasteride

Finax Finasteride Tablet, ₹277.4

The Finax Tablet can be ingested orally, with or without food. It’s important to follow the prescribed dosage and duration as directed. If you take more than the recommended amount, it can be detrimental to your well-being. This prescription can take time to show results, which is why patience and consistency it vital.

Buy it here

Non-prescription serum alternatives

Minimalist

Minimalist 18% Hair Growth Actives Hair Serum For Reducing Hairfall & Growth, ₹759

Unlock the potential of your hair with this remarkable hair growth serum. This extraordinary formula boasts a blend of five scientifically-backed ingredients (capixyl, redensyl, procapil, anagain, and baicapil) in a concentrated dose of 18%. This powerful combination of peptides and extracts works wonders, enhancing hair fullness and thickness.

Buy it here

ThriveCo

ThriveCo Hair Growth Serum 2.0, ₹1139

The ThriveCo Hair Growth Serum is a game-changer in hair care. It’s crafted with patented and award-winning ingredients such as redensyl, anagain, and procapil, this remarkable formula has been proven to combat hair loss while promoting hair growth and fullness. It’s free from silicone, and this serum works its magic by activating hair stem cells, kickstarting a fresh growth phase.

Buy it here

