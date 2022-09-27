Hair loss sounds scary enough. Losing your crowning glory is never a welcome sight. The sad part is androgenetic alopecia or male pattern baldness as it is commonly called affects about 70% of the male population in the world. This condition often starts at an early age of 20-25 years and by the age of 50 most males experience partial or full hair loss.

Male pattern baldness is predominantly genetic in nature i.e., faulty genes from either side of your family may be causing you to lose your hair. Hair fall occurs because the excess production of Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) that causes the hair follicles to shrink and eventually they start producing lesser and thinner hair. However, there are other factors too that can accelerate the onset of male pattern baldness and these include:

CAUSES THAT CAN LEAD TO MALE PATTERN BALDNESS:

Ageing Lack of good diet and nutrition Stress and anxiety Hormonal changes Chronic diseases Environment factors Heart diseases and high blood pressure Prostate cancer Diabetes Obesity Iron deficiency Excess vitamin A

The treatment for male pattern baldness depends on the cause and stage of baldness. Androgenetic alopecia is very easy to recognize. It starts with minimal recession of hairline and the proceeds to triangular areas of thinning hair on the temple, thinner hair on the crown and in the next stage a visible loss of hair on temples leading to very prominent recession of frontal hairline which eventually leads to loss of hair from the frontal area and increase in balding patch till only a narrow band of hair in a horse shoe shape remains on the back of the scalp.

TREATMENT

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics suggests, “There is no known definite way of preventing male pattern baldness modern day treatments such as the QR678 hair regrowth treatment can help reduce the hair fall when the hair fall is still mild. QR678 is one of the first patented and FDA approved hair fall treatments that has proven very effective in restraining the pattern baldness hair fall. QR678 is a mix of essential nutrients, peptides, minerals and vitamins that are administered directly into the hair follicles and they add the essential nutrients to the hair follicles thus reviving the shrinking follicles into producing healthy hair growth. QR678 is clinically proven, painless, side effect free and quick acting hair loss treatment for both males and females. The treatment takes about four to six months to start showing its effects.”

Other treatment methods for male pattern baldness include: