Today, with the rising COVID-19 cases- a slight rise in temperature spells out tension among family members. The monsoons have finally set in, and fever, body aches, and pain are going to be common phenomena.

Since, visiting hospitals is going to be a challenge henceforth, especially due to the rise in infections. It is extremely important to educate people on the correct dosage of medicines for self-medication required to cure these common symptoms of fever, cold, and body pains

Fever is the most common symptom reported during monsoon due to the changing climate. Change in the temperature, wind, rain, humidity increases health issues. It also impacts our immune system making the body susceptible to infections. Dr. A. K Gupta, a leading doctor shares his views on choosing the right dosage of paracetamol to treat fever.

While managing fever, it is important to take the right medicine and the right dose at the right time to ensure the effectiveness and safety of the therapy. Approximately, 50% of patients do not take their medications as advised or instructed by their doctors. Also Read - Best Weight Loss Tea: Cinnamon Tea Will Help You Reduce Those Extra Kilos You Got in Quarantine

Here are some tips that will help you take the right dose while managing fever:

• Always strictly follow the recommended dose. Taking more than recommended pills could lead to serious side effects

• Always complete the full course of medication as advised by your doctor. Stopping short may lead to suboptimal treatment and even relapse in some cases

• Swallow the whole or split tablet without crushing or chewing

• It is important to take your medicine at the times prescribed by your doctor

• Certain medicinal therapies like paracetamol need to be dosed according to weight. Paracetamol 650 mg is more efficacious antipyretic compared to the 500 mg, with no adverse effects. Paracetamol can be taken every four to six hours as necessary, with a maximum daily dose of 4000 mg in any 24-hour period and with a minimum 4-hour dosing interval.

• Self-medication is not a recommended practice. However, when some people do, they don’t realize the importance of the right dosage and therefore tend to underdose. Dosing appropriately as recommended will help in better symptomatic control within the safety profile of the drug. Under-dosing may result in concentrations too low to enable efficacy and show results.

Remember the importance of taking the right dose. Stay hydrated, take enough rest, and assess your body temperature and symptoms intermittently. It is advisable to consult your doctor to understand the underlying cause of your fever and the recommended treatment.

(Dr. A. K. Gupta graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi (1973 Batch). He is currently practicing as a Rabies Consultant and Family Physician at Rana Pratap Bagh since 1980)