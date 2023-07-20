Home

Lifestyle

Savour Unique Mango Delicacies at The Two-Day Culinary Extravaganza at The Ashok

Savour Unique Mango Delicacies at The Two-Day Culinary Extravaganza at The Ashok

Enjoy a specially crafted four-course meal with delights inspired by mango and prepared by world-class chefs to highlight the diversity of this tropical fruit.

Savour Unique Mango Delicacies at The Two-Day Culinary Extravaganza at The Ashok

Mango Festival: On the occasion of World Mango Day, beginning on Saturday, July 22, The Ashok is hosting a two-day mango culinary festival to highlight the divine qualities of one of our favorite summer fruits, the mango. An exclusive curtain raiser was held prior to the event to provide a sneak peek of the mango-infused culinary experience created by The Ashok’s chefs.

Trending Now

Date: July 22nd & 23rd

You may like to read

Time: 10 AM-10 PM

Location: The Ashok, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi – 110021

Guests received a warm welcome with Aam Panna setting the tone for a mango-inspired culinary experience. The event took an enchanting twist as everyone embarked on a guided tour of The Ashok Lawns, an idyllic haven boasting an impressive collection of 350 tree varieties. The guests here had a delightful opportunity to pluck their favorite summer fruit directly from the trees, immersing themselves in a truly unique experience.

Following the captivating tour, a specially crafted four-course meal awaited the guests, showcasing an array of mouth-watering delicacies inspired by the mango.

Mango Arabola, Kache Aam Ki Biryani with Rogani Gravy, Spaghetti in Mango Saffron Sauce, Grilled Chicken with Mango Avocado Salsa, and Ambia Fish Curry with Steamed Rice were just a few of the delectable items on the menu. Mango Cheesecake and Mango Amaranth Phirni, which satisfied visitors’ sweet cravings with delectable flavors, served as a pleasant ending.

“We are thrilled to announce that The Samavar, our coffee shop at The Ashok, will be hosting a two-day mango festival starting on July 22nd,” said Mr. Rajiv Nair, General Manager, The Ashok.

“This festival is our way of celebrating World Mango Day and is sure to be heaven for all mango lovers. We will have a wide selection of mouth-watering mango-infused delicacies, showcasing the extraordinary versatility of this tropical fruit,” he concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Food News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES