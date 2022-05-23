Mango Side Effects: In summers we make sure to get our hands on the beloved tropical fruit – Mango. It’s a treat for eaters of all ages and the fruit tastes like heaven every time you eat it. The juicy, sweet fruit with underlying hints of sourness and pine, is filled with nutritional values including Vitamin A, B, C, E, K, and minerals like copper, potassium, and magnesium. Mango also has prebiotic dietary fibre that helps feed good bacteria in the gut. However, there are a few side effects of Mango when consumed more than one.Also Read - Mango Lovers! Try These 6 Varieties of Mangoes This Summer

Mango: Along with the benefits, there are some side effects as well:

Latex Allergy: Be cautious if you're allergic to latex as Mango proteins are similar to those in latex. It may cause itchy skin and hives or even anaphylaxis that can further cause throat swelling and severe difficulty breathing.

Spike in Blood Sugar: People who are diabetic, should avoid eating mangoes more than one as it can spike blood sugar. The fruit is mostly carbohydrates. It's hard to believe, but even natural fruit sugars may act like refined sugar in large amounts.

Diarrhea: Eating mango in excess can cause diarrhea as it contains a high amount of fibre and excess consumption of fibrous fruits. Therefore, it is advisable to eat Mango in a balanced proportion. The king of fruit can be cut into slices and consumed after every meal.

Weight Gain: If eaten more than one, mango may help in gaining weight. The approx. calories in one mango are 201. Therefore, it is advisable to eat only two cups (330 grams) per day.

Avoid artificially ripened mango: In most cities, Mangoes are artificially ripened and sold off as natural and fresh. If you are lately consuming extra juicy and sweet mangoes then beware as they might be chemically ripened. The best way to check whether the mangoes are chemical-free is — Put the mangoes in a bucket of water. If they sink, they are naturally ripened. If they float, they are harvested artificially.

There is a lot about the mango that you may have not read before. People who have food allergies must consult their doctors before consuming mangoes.