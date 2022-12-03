Manicure Side Effects: Here’s Why You Must STOP Getting Your Nails Done From Parlour

Gel manicures can weaken, peel, and split nails, and frequent use can raise the risk of skin cancer and early ageing of the hands' skin.

Manicure Side Effects: Some people decide to completely forgo natural nail polish in favour of acrylic nails, which are artificial nails. The normal procedure for adding nails begins with glueing a nail prosthesis to the natural nail’s tip, followed by shaping and trimming the newly done nail, adding acrylic solution, and drying the sample with UV light. While the technique produces longer-lasting, flawlessly polished, longer nails, you might want to reconsider the habit because a manicure can have a lot of negative repercussions. Dermatologist Agni Kumar Bose describes the adverse consequences of manicures and offers precautions to follow before getting one. The expert adds that manicures damage the cuticle, which serves as a barrier between the nail and infection.

WHAT ARE THE SIDE EFFECTS OF MANICURE?

Damage to the cuticle leads to infection and inflammation.

Separation of the nail from its base.

Bad nail quality and texture from gel or acrylic nail polish.

HOW TO PREVENT MANICURE COMPLICATIONS?

Never mess with the cuticle.

Wear short nail extensions so that the entire normal nail doesn’t get pulled out.

File the tip or edge of the nails, not the top.

Ensure that the pedicure hot tub is sterilised between two customers.

Watch Side Effects of Manicure:

It is true that manicures and pedicures have many advantages for both health and aesthetics. However, it is important to examine the health risks or dangers associated with the manicure, such as damage and infection.