We are on the cusp of Mango season– plump, juicy, sweet and yellow in colour. Mangoes are the undisputed 'king of fruits.' They are the perfect combination of delicious and nutritious, it is high in vitamins A and C. Apart from having the most versatile flavour, mangoes promote good digestion and relieve constipation.

India owns the largest variety of mangoes in the world, mostly in the Northern and North-Eastern belts of the country. Recently, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant figuratively took a dig at the summer pride of Maharashtra, the Alphonso mango, by insisting that the mankurado mango, a native Goan variety, tastes better than its counterpart.

Speaking at an agriculture conference near Panaji, Sawant also said that the Goa government is making efforts to get a GI (Geographical Indication) tagging for the variety of mango, which is unique to Goa.

“GI tagging is important when it comes to farming. We are making efforts in that direction in Goa. The mankurado mango is a speciality of Goa,” Sawant said.

“We all say that the Alphonso mango is popular, but I can say for sure that the mankurado mango is tastier. I can say it with a lot of pride,” Sawant said.

Mankurado Mango Vs Alphonso

The mankurado is one of the most sought-after mango varieties in Goa during summer and having a mankurado tree in the yard is regarded as a matter of pride for the homeowner. While the mango itself is fleshy, it contains a lot of fibre, unlike the Alphonso.

Mankurado has a uniform yellow colour and balanced sugar. The fruit is popular in Maharashtra too, and its sweet and sour flavour makes it unique.

But its more local fan following is no match for the global craze that the Alphonso mango has triggered over the years, especially the Devgad and the Ratnagiri variety, whose smooth, creamy flesh forms the base for a variety of mango pulp-based products.

Alphonso originated from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The fruit is also known as Hapus in Marathi. Alphonso is small, egg-shaped, and sharply sweet with mellow tropical flavours and intense aroma.

Sawant also said that the state government was also trying to obtain GI tagging for other indigenous produce like chillies originally grown in the Arambol village and brinjals from Taleigao, near Panaji.

