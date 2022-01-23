Weddings are filled with fun, glam and everything glittery. From wedding attire to decorations, weddings are supposed to be grand and the most enjoyable occasion. Television actor Mansi Srivastava tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Kapil Tejwani on Saturday i.e January 22. The wedding was attended by several of Mansi’s Ishqbaaz and Kundali Bhagya co-stars including Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nehalaxmi Iyer among others. They kept the wedding intimate and invited close friends and family.Also Read - This Kerala Man Runs A Free ‘Wedding Dress Bank’ For Poor Girls, Has Helped 260 Brides So Far

The newly married couple were seen enjoying their hearts out. They were seen dancing together and performing wedding rituals as well. They kept the wedding very traditional and wore traditional outfits too. We tend to forget how rich Indian culture and keeping it authentic never goes out of style. Also Read - Mansi Srivastava's Bachelorette Party Pics: Surbhi Chandna in Bikini, Shrenu Parekh And Ishqbaaz Gang Have Fun - See Pics

Check Out The Wedding Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenuparikhofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 22_. (@_s.k_creations_)

For the auspicious occasion, Mansi dressed up like a doll. She wore a traditional red lehenga with intricate and fine detailing. Her lehenga consisted of tiny and colourful floral work. Along with this, she paired it up with a heavily embroidered and embellished blouse. She took a dupatta of a similar shade and the hem of the dupatta had beautiful embroidery work done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 22_. (@_s.k_creations_)

For accessories, she chose a layered maangtika, statement nath and layered necklace. She also wore red and gold bangles and carried chudha with grace and elegance. For makeup, she kept it simple and minimal. She wore blushed cheeks, highlighter, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara eyeshadow, brown eye shadow tint and light shade red lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 22_. (@_s.k_creations_)



Kapil looked like a night in shining armour. He wore a classic blue and gold sherwani and took a glittery shawl. He looked handsome as always with a million-dollar smile on his face.