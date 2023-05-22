Home

Lifestyle

Manushi Chhillar is a Beauty in Black in Rs 42K Black Crochet Moonstone Dress – See HOT Pics

Manushi Chhillar is a Beauty in Black in Rs 42K Black Crochet Moonstone Dress – See HOT Pics

Manushi Chhillar wore a stunning black dress with semi-precious stones for a casual day out at Cannes 2023 - See her insanely hot photos!

Manushi Chhillar is a Beauty in Black in Rs 42K Black Crochet Moonstone Dress - See HOT Pics

Manushi Chhillar‘s Cannes fashion diary left her fandom gasping for air. From exuding fairy vibes in a pastel blue dress to serving fresh looks in a floral dress, her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival is making a fashional noise on the red carpet. Samrat Prithviraj star who made a jaw-dropping debut at Cannes in an environment-friendly corset gown, stunned in a sexy black ensemble for a casual outing by the French Riveria. Manushi Chhillar has once again made the entire fashion masters stop and stare at her hot black netted dress. She dropped her photos on Instagram and captioned them, “Nice .”

Manushi Chill Exudes Elegance in Latest Photos on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

You may like to read

Manushi Chhillar exuded sheer elegance in her black gown with its vibrant neckline, V-shaped neck, netted sleeves, and flared netted hemline. Her black netted dress elegantly highlighted her slender form. The Miss World 2017’s black dress caught attention with those colourful stones, which also offered a touch of glitz. The outfit’s every minute detail was a testament to her great taste and meticulous attention to detail.

Trending Now

Manushi’s Chhillar flaunted her wavy strands. Her middle-parted, free-flowing hair enhanced her chic look. Her glammed eyes were the centre point of her look, thanks to a dash of nude eyeshadow, finely winged eyeliner and volumizing mascara that boosted her lashes. Her jaw-droppingly hot look, which exuded elegance and grace, was finished with a delicate nude lipstick hue and minimal contouring on her cheekbones to lend a bit of definition.

Manushi Chillar’s black crochet full-sleeve dress with collar, embellished with natural semi-precious stones. Can you guess the price of the outfit? As per the official website of moonray, Manushi Chhillar’s black dress costs Rs 42,000.

Manushi Chhillar’s fans flooded the comment section with love and appreciation. They dropped the comment section with heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “Why so prettyyyy🥺😭❤️❤️😍😍😍.” Another user wrote, “Your beauty can’t be exposed by a sentence. you are so cute and best beautiful girl I have ever seen.💜🦋❤️💋🥵🍒.”

What are your thoughts on Manushi Chhillar’s black dress?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES