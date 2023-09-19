Home

Manushi Chhillar Makes a Fashionable Debut at LFW 2023 in Black Peplum-Style Gown With Long Train- HOT PICS

Manushi Chhillar sets the internet on fire with her London Fashion Week 2023 debut. She walk the ramp in black dress by Indian designer, Rocky Star.

Miss World 2017, Mansuhi Chhillar made her grand debut at the London Fashion Week (LFW) this year. The actor-turned-showstopper sets the ramp ablaze with her stunning walk and dazzling couture by Indian designer Rocky Star. In an impressive black ensemble, she stole the limelight and made an applauding debut. Scroll down to Manushi’s whole look from her LFW debut.

For the show, Manushi dazzled in a black dress featuring lace embroidery, transparent full-length sleeves with stylish shoulder pads, peplum detailing on the waist, a long train and a fitted silhouette that accentuated her body perfectly. Her fan page shared a post on Instagram, showing the actress walking the ramp, a few of her solo pictures and ending the show with grace with designer Rocky.

Manushi Chhillar Makes a Grand Debut at London Fashion Week 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi__chhillar___)

For glam picks, the diva chose dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, shimmery neon green eye shadow, sharp contour, dewy base and heavy mascara on the lashes. To round off, she sealed the look with floor-shaped dangling earrings with peep-toe heels. Her open hairdo added an extra sophistication to her black ensemble.

Manushi Chhillar is a Sight to Behold in Stunning Black Floor-Sweeping Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi__chhillar___)

In an interview with ANI, Manushi expressed her excitement for the debut and said “I am thrilled about my debut at London Fashion Week 2023. It’s a chance to proudly represent India and its remarkable fashion heritage on a global platform.” On the professional front, she is gearing up for the release of the film ‘The Great Indian Family’. It stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

