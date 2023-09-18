Manushi Chillar Feels Proud to Make Her Runway Debut at London Fashion Week: ‘Chance to Represent India’

Home

Manushi Chillar, the former Miss World is getting ready to make her much-awaited runway debut at London Fashion Week 2023.

The fashion industry is eagerly anticipating the runway debut of Manushi Chhillar, a well-known Miss World and Bollywood actor, at London Fashion Week. Renowned designer Rocky Star has created the outfits she will be modelling. Manushi is recognized as a fashion icon for her forward-thinking style as well as her active participation in charity fashion shows. In a recent statement, Manushi spoke about the importance of representing her country, expressing a strong sense of pride and responsibility. Her words shed light on the guiding principles that shape her actions.

Manushi Chhillar believes that competing is more important than simply winning since it allows her to show the world the talent, variety, and rich culture of her nation. She said, “I am thrilled about my debut at London Fashion Week 2023. It’s a chance to proudly represent India and its remarkable fashion heritage on a global platform.”

After making her Bollywood debut with ‘Prithviraj‘, Manushi Chillar, who was crowned Miss World in 2017 is now busy working on her new film titled ‘Tehran‘, which also stars John Abraham.

She will also be seen in ‘The Great Indian Family.’ Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film stars Vicky Kaushal and Manushi in lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.

Chhillar will also be seen with Varun Tej in ‘Operation Valentine‘. The film will be out in cinemas on December 8, 2023, in Hindi and Telugu. It will also mark the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, introducing him as an Indian Air Force pilot. Manushi will be seen in the role of a radar officer. According to a statement from the makers, the film is inspired by true events.

