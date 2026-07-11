Maori Powhiri: What is the ancient ceremonial welcome PM Modi experienced during New Zealand visit?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a traditional Maori Powhiri welcome during his visit to Auckland, New Zealand. The centuries-old ceremony is an important part of Māori culture and is reserved for welcoming distinguished guests.

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PM Modi receives traditional Maori powhiri welcome at Government House in Auckland (PC: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to New Zealand began with a ceremony that reflected the country’s rich indigenous heritage. At Government House in Auckland, the Indian Prime Minister was welcomed with a traditional Maori Powhiri, a ceremonial ritual that is considered one of the highest forms of welcome in Maori culture. The visit itself is historic, marking the first time in four decades that an Indian Prime Minister has travelled to New Zealand. Along with discussions on trade, defence, and strengthening bilateral ties, the ceremonial welcome added a cultural dimension to the visit, highlighting New Zealand’s long-standing tradition of honouring visiting world leaders through Maori customs. While many people have seen clips of the ceremony online, few know what this Maori Powhiri actually means and why it holds such deep cultural significance.

PM Modi receives traditional Maori Powhiri welcome at Government House in Auckland

Prime Minister Modi was formally received at Government House in Auckland with Maori Powhiri as part of the official ceremonies during his New Zealand visit. This visit marks the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand. The Maori Powhiri is reserved for important guests, including heads of government and heads of state, and symbolises respect, friendship and peaceful intentions. Sharing a glimpse of the ceremonial welcome at Government House in Auckland, PM wrote on X, “Honoured to receive a ceremonial welcome at Government House in Auckland. The traditional Māori pōwhiri was a moving reflection of New Zealand’s rich heritage and traditions.”

The ceremony featured traditional Maori customs, including ceremonial greetings and cultural performances, before official engagements began. It is a way of acknowledging guests while also introducing them to New Zealand’s indigenous heritage. Modi’s visit is expected to focus on strengthening India-New Zealand relations.

Honoured to receive a ceremonial welcome at Government House in Auckland. The traditional Māori pōwhiri was a moving reflection of New Zealand’s rich heritage and traditions.@chrisluxonmp pic.twitter.com/6yhtmert9N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2026

What is Maori Powhiri?

A Powhiri is a formal Maori welcoming ceremony that has been practised for generations. Traditionally held on a marae (a Maori meeting ground), it marks the coming together of hosts and visitors while establishing mutual respect and trust.

The ceremony usually begins with a karanga, or ceremonial call of welcome, followed by a wero, a symbolic challenge performed by a warrior to confirm that visitors arrive in peace. Formal speeches and traditional songs are then exchanged between the hosts and guests.

> प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का दुनिया में फिर दिखा जलवा! न्यूज़ीलैंड में पारंपरिक माओरी ‘हाका’ नृत्य के साथ प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी का भव्य स्वागत किया गया। यह सिर्फ़ एक स्वागत नहीं, बल्कि विश्व मंच पर भारत के बढ़ते सम्मान और प्रभाव की झलक है। pic.twitter.com/c1q0qcNuNp — Uday Kumar Roy (@udaykumarroy) July 11, 2026

One of the most important moments of a Powhiri is when the Kaiwero (warrior) approaches the manuhiri (visitors) to test their peaceful intentions. They lay down a small token (such as a dart or branch) and picking it up signifies ‘Peace’.

Another major highlight from Powhiri is the Hongi, where participants gently press their noses together. The gesture symbolises the sharing of the ‘Breath of life’ and represents unity and mutual respect.

The ceremony often concludes with the sharing of food, which signifies that the formal welcome has ended and the visitors are now part of the community.

Why Maori Powhiri ceremony is significant?

A Maori Powhiri is much more than a ceremonial tradition. It reflects Maori values of hospitality, respect, and connection. By extending this welcome to visiting leaders, New Zealand showcases the importance of its indigenous culture in official state occasions.

For Prime Minister Modi, receiving the Powhiri during his first visit underlined the warmth of the bilateral relationship between India and New Zealand. As both countries seek to deepen cooperation across several sectors, the traditional welcome also served as a reminder that cultural diplomacy remains an important part of international relations.

With the visit marking the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years, the ceremonial welcome stood out as one of its defining moments, blending diplomacy with centuries-old Maori tradition.