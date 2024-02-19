Home

Margot Robbie Redefines Her Barbiecore Era in Pink And Black Giorgio Armani Velvet Gown at BAFTA Awards 2024- See Stunning PICS

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024 took place on February 18 (February 19 at 12:30 am IST) at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London, Britain. Many big names descended on the red carpet to attend the awards ceremony, including Margot Robbie. The actress is nominated in the leading actress category for her work in Greta Grewig’s Barbie. Once again, she dominated the red carpet with her dazzling appearance. Scroll down to see what the diva wore at the international event.

For the occasion, Margot wore a custom Giorgio Armani Prive silk pink and black velvet gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and black paillette embroidery. To add drama and more luxury, she paired the ensemble with black opera gloves and black statement drop earrings that featured large diamonds within. For glam picks, the actress opted for rosy blush, soft peachy-pink eyeshadow, nude lip shade, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, her softly tied bun added an extra spark to the overall appearance.

Margot Robbie at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024.#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/lrOZYVeX7D — GoldenSeries (@series_golden) February 18, 2024

This is a big night for Robbie who is up for Leading Actress for her role in Barbie, alongside her co-star Ryan Gosling who is up for Supporting Actor; the comedy also received nominations for Original Screenplay, Production Design, and Costume Design.

