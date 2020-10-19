Also known as weed, bud, Mary Jane etc., Marijuana is a mixture of dried Cannabis sativa flower. We informed you a few days ago that marijuana ingredient cannabidiol, or CBD, helps reduce cytokine storm and excessive lung inflammation associated COVID-19 deaths. This was revealed in a study published in the journal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research. Today, we will tell you how CBD works in this regard. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Arrested in Drugs Case: When & How Did Marijuana Become Illegal in India?

According to researchers, one way CBD appears to reduce the cytokine storm that damages the lungs is by enabling an increase in levels of a natural peptide called apelin. Apelin is known to reduce inflammation and its levels are dramatically reduced in the face of cytokine storm.

This was recently published in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine. Scientists explained that apelin levels go way down with the viral infection and CBD quickly helps normalise those levels along with lung function.

During the study, it was found that the blood levels of the peptide dropped close to zero in their deadly adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) model and increased 20 times with CBD. In fact, CBD almost brought it back to a normal level.

Notably, apelin is a pervasive peptide made by cells in the heart, lung, brain, fat tissue and blood, and is an important regulator in bringing both blood pressure and inflammation down.

Researchers had earlier reported that treatment with CBD reduced excessive lung inflammation, enabling improvements in lung function, heathier oxygen levels, and repair of some of the structural damage to the lungs that are classic with ARDS.

Now scientists have linked those improvements with regulation of apelin. While they did not attribute all CBD’s benefits to apelin, they said the peptide clearly has an important role in this scenario.

With Inputs From IANS