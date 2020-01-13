You must have heard a common proverb, ‘Prevention is better than cure.’ This is important especially when there is no cure for a condition. A premarital checkup is significant because of this reason only. It helps couples to know about the health condition of their partners and prevent welcoming a life-threatening disease. As a couple, you get sexually intimate with your other half and that’s the time when you become susceptible to getting infectious diseases. Marriage is one of the most significant events in anyone’s life and therefore you must say yes to it after proper screening. If you wish to live longer, be healthy, and avoid suffering from chronic illness, a premarital checkup is what you need to say yes to.

So, before matching your horoscope, you should get a health checkup done. Here we tell you about diseases and conditions that may affect you if do not sign up for premarital checkup.

Sexually transmitted diseases

You can get diseases and infections like chlamydia, HIV infection, syphilis, gonorrhea, etc., if your partner is suffering from any such condition and you get sexually intimate with him or her. These health problems are severe and can cause long-term damage. In fact, some of them can even claim your life. Not opting for a premarital checkup and being infected by a sexually transmitted disease, later on, can affect your marriage and life drastically.

Inherited diseases

In case you do not have any grave condition that can affect your child’s health or you are not carrying any dormant gene or condition, but your partner does, your child may anyway get affected. So, it is important to check if your, to be life partner is suffering from any bloodborne diseases like Marfan syndrome, Huntington’s disease, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, thalassemia etc.

Infertility

Infertility is quite a prevalent issue these days. Almost every other person is going through this problem. Infertility may cause unnecessary psychological, social, biological, and emotional trauma. To avoid any such occurrence, you must go for a fertility checkup and ask your future partner also to do the same.