Fashion designer Masaba Gupta gets married to actor Satyadeep Mishra in a cozy wedding on Friday. Here's more about her bridal lehenga and styling.

Masaba Gupta’s Bridal Look Decoded: Designer Masaba Gupta got married to actor Satyadeep Mishra in a cozy ceremony on Friday, January 27. The popular entrepreneur kept the celebrations small and had a court marriage in the presence of her family members. She took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures of her and Satyadeep from the ceremony.

For her big day, Masaba chose a ‘Barfi-pink’ lehenga from her own brand ‘House of Masaba’. All her family members and friends were also seen donning outfits from the same brand. The designer put a lot of thought into creating her wedding trousseau. Apart from the radiant lehenga that featured embroidered ‘Paan-Patti’ detailing, she wore a matching sequinned bustier and teamed it up with two dupattas.

MASABA GUPTA’S BRIDAL LOOK DECODED: LEHENGA WITH CONSCIOUSLY CURATED BORDER

As she explained in her Instagram post, she designed the border of the lehenga to symbolise the balance between marriage and ambition for a woman. She wrote, “.The custom border has the first ever Masaba Motif – ‘the palm’ & the ‘chidiya’ which celebrates the union of tradition & freedom. A sign that women can believe in the institution of marriage yet follow their hearts & voice their thoughts freely (sic).”

MASABA GUPTA’S BRIDAL JEWELLERY WAS INSPIRED BY SOUTH-INDIAN TRADITIONS

Masaba teamed up her beautiful lehenga and two dupattas with customised gold and silver jewellery. She wore moon and star-inspired tiny pins in her hair, as her tribute to the South Indian headgear. The designer explained her motivation behind choosing the motifs. She wrote, “I wanted a customised ‘Chand Taara’ inspired by South Indian headgear because the sun is energy – the protector & giver of life. And the various phases of the moon affect us in ways we don’t even recognise We are driven by nature & energised by it. May we never forget that (sic).”

Interestingly, Masaba’s whole bridal outfit is available on her brand’s website. Titled ‘Barfi Pink Paan Patti Lehenga’, it costs Rs 2,50,000 and comes with a shrug, a dupatta, and a matching bustier. The outfit is made of heavy silk and viscose organza and is perfect for brides who believe in going subtle yet want to create a statement. Also, those are some unusual colours… we love it all! What do you think of Masaba’s bridal look?