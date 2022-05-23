The clay pot, or ‘matka,’ is a common household item in many Indian houses, especially during the summer. This old-age practice is not just a traditional alternative for steel, glass, and plastic containers, but it is also considered nutritious. That is why many households still rely on the clay pot, which is also a great way to store water naturally. There are several therapeutic benefits of drinking clay water. Dr. Nitika Kohli, an Ayurvedic expert, shared various benefits of drinking water preserved in a clay container. If you’re unaware about how a clay pot can be so helpful to your health, read on.Also Read - Benefits of Yoga: Should it be Done on an Empty Stomach? Expert Reveals

She captioned, “Ever had water from a clay pot? Also Read - 5 Unbelievable Benefits of Green Chili: Why Hari Mirch is More Than Just Your Tiny Side Vegetable During Meals

Having water from a clay pot is not new to a lot of people because many of them know the health benefits of drinking water from Clay Pots. Yet, in case you have not had water saved in a clay pot, also referred to as matki or even matka in Hindi, then you’re passing up lots of health benefits”. Also Read - Weight Loss: 5 Kitchen Ingredients That Work Wonders To Lose Belly Fat

Water stayed in clay bottles keeps your metabolism intact: It helps in improving metabolism . The body’s natural metabolic system is boosted with water stored in a clay pot.

Clay water also keep water natural cool: Water stored in clay bottles is at perfect temperature levels, it hydrates properly, gives a cooling effect and is gentle on the throat.

Prevents Sunstrokes: Drinking water from earthen pots is known to prevent sunstrokes says expert

Absence of toxic chemicals: One of the biggest advantages of drinking water from a clay pot is that there is no fear of any toxic chemicals in the same.

Great Cures gastric and acidity problems: According to Dr. Nitika Kohli, Drinking water stored in clay pots is well known to cure issues such as acidity. “You might notice elderly members in your family talking about drinking water from clay pots to get the benefits”, says expert.

Check out the post shared by Dr. Nitika Kohli on her Instagram: