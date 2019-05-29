If you want stunning, glowing skin before your D day, you need to do a number of things with regards to your skincare, hair care, exercise, weight loss, makeup among others. The one important factor you need to closely monitor and diligently follow is that of healthy eating. having wholesome, nutritious food before your wedding day will ensure you have gorgeous skin and a fit body without much effort. All you need to do is know what exactly to eat. Here are some helpful meal plans by celebrity nutritionist and pilates instructor Radhika Karle to help you understand exactly what you need to put into your body to look good and be healthy.
Glowing skin bridal meal plan
Day 1
Early morning: Lemon shot (3 tbsp lemon juice mixed in water)
Breakfast: Oats cheela
Snack: Coconut water and grapes
Lunch: Dal, spinach sabzi and brown rice
Snack: Almonds and figs
Dinner before sunset: Vegetable khichdi and moong sabzi
2 hours after dinner and 2 hours before bedtime: Tomato soup
Day 2
Early morning: Green tea
Breakfast: Poha
Snack: Chaas and orange
Lunch: Lentil soup and carrot and French beans sabzi and multigrain roti
Snack: Strawberries and nuts
Dinner: Multigrain roti and methi sabzi and whole eggs
2 hours after dinner and 2 hours before bedtime: Veg clear soup
Day 3
Early morning: Apple cider vinegar shot (2 tbsp ACV in water)
Breakfast: idli sambar
Snack: Lime water and papaya
Lunch: Curd, qunioa and stir fry vegetables
Snack: 1 elaichi banana and 2 tbsp roasted sunflower seeds
Dinner: Sweet potato grilled veggies with tofu
2 hours after dinner and 2 hours before bedtime: Spinach soup
Summer diet detox plan for brides
Day 1
Breakfast: Toasted walnut and apple smoothie
Snacks: Almonds and orange
Lunch: Stir-fry vegetable with brown rice
Snack: Pistachio nuts and strawberry
Dinner: Spinach, bell pepper, feta cheese and quinoa salad
Day 2
Breakfast: Strawberry banana oats
Snack: Apple and walnuts
Lunch: Roasted sweet potato salad
Snack: Pumpkin seeds and grapes
Dinner: Vegetable spiral sala with chickpeas
Day 3
Breakfast: Fruit parfait
Snack: Hummus and carrot sticks
Lunch: Buckwheat crepes with grilled vegetables
Snack: Sunflower seeds and anjeer
Dinner: Green cabbage with roasted peanuts