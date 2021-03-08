Meghan Markle appeared in a much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey along with her husband Prince Harry where they spilled the beans about being a royal, embracing motherhood for the second time, and about the departure from the royal life. For the special interview, Meghan wore a stunning black silk dress by Italian brand Armani. She looked gorgeous with her hair tied in a bun and subtle makeup. Also Read - Meghan Markle Had Suicidal Thoughts, Says 'I Was Ashamed to Admit it to Harry'

As per Armani’s description, the black gown worn by Meghan is called the Floral-Print Silk Midi Dress and it is worth a whopping £3,375, which is approximately Rs 3,41,462. The dress features a lotus print up one shoulder, a V neckline, long sleeves, a shirring front, belted waist, an A-line silhouette, and the hem falling to the ankles. Also Read - Meghan Markle to Oprah Winfrey: Royal Family Had Concerns Over My Son's Skin Colour

The dress has a lotus print which according to the publication Heart means something very important. As per the portal, the lotus flower generally symbolises purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration, and rebirth. It is possible Meghan chose the dress to reflect a new chapter in her and Prince Harry’s lives as they settle in LA and look forward to welcoming their second child. Also Read - Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Say 'It's a Girl' in Oprah Winfrey's Tell-All Interview

Meghan also paid tribute to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana as she was spotted wearing her jewellery. She wore a diamond tennis bracelet by Cartier, which retails at £12,000 i.e. approximately Rs 12,10,756.

This is not the first time that Meghan decided to spread a powerful message through her outfit. Meghan also used her pregnancy announcement picture to promote sustainable fashion. She opted for a gorgeous Carolina Herrera gown to reveal that she is expecting her second child. In an interview with The Telegraph, designer Wes Gordon’s sustainability was on duchess mind. She wore the dress which was given two years prior.

What do you think of Meghan’s dress?