If your child is experiencing fever, dry cough, and runny nose, he is probably suffering from a common childhood condition called measles. And, this disease has been recently found to cause long-term damage to children. According to a study published in the journal Science, the virus responsible for causing measles infection can potentially damage your child’s immune system‘s memory and make him susceptible to other infections. Notably, your body’s defense system remembers a particular pathogen if it has entered your body previously and develops antibodies to prevent the attack by the same pathogen. However, by damaging its memory, the measles virus can increase your risk of getting the diseases again and again. It can destroy 40 to 60 percent of the antibodies present in your child’s body.

Measles symptoms become visible after 10 to 14 days of getting the infection. If not treated on time, this highly contagious disease can cause complications like ear infection, encephalitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, etc. The best way to avoid the onset of these health problems is to take precautions. Preventing the disease in the first place can be more effective than anything. To do that, here are some of the easy ways.

Get your child vaccinated

This is the best way to keep measles at bay. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting only two doses of measles vaccine to make you 97 per cent protected from the onset of the condition. There are two vaccines (MMR and MMRV) that can be taken to prevent measles. The child must receive the first dose of vaccine ta the age of 12 months. Whereas the second dose can be taken between 4 to 6 years of age.

Maintain hygiene

To prevent your child from suffering the side-effects of measles, you need to make sure that your house is clean. Also, keep your child away from people infected by the virus. His hygiene is also of top priority.

Boost immunity

The most natural way to keep the measles virus at bay is to boost your child’s immunity. You can do that by including certain immune-boosting food in his diet. Make him eat citrus fruits like oranges, grapes, lemons, green vegetables like broccoli, spinach, and spices like ginger and garlic.