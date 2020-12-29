Periods can often lead to discomfort, (dysmenorrhea) pain in the lower abdomen, back pain which sometimes interferes with your day-to-day activities. A study published in the ‘British Medical Journal’ says that due to menstrual pain, heavy bleeding, and low mood may be linked to nearly nine days of lost productivity per woman every year. It indicates that 84.1 percent of women reported the occurrence of menstrual cramps or primary dysmenorrhea during their menstrual cycles. Also Read - Is 'Period Leave' A Good Idea? Debate Erupts on Twitter After Zomato Offers 'Menstrual Leave' to Women, Transgender Staff

The existing solutions in modern healthcare and allopathic medicine system are known to have harmful side effects in long term. In its endeavour to offer a more sustainable, herbal, and ayurvedic solution for medical cramps, India’s first research to retail venture in the Ayurvedic Cannabis (Bhang) sector, HempStreet has announced the launch of medicinal cannabis-based Trailokya Vijaya Vati. Also Read - Menstrual Hygiene Day 2019: Tips Every Woman Must Follow

The medicine has cannabis as one of its key ingredients and is effective in soft tissue muscle pains like menstrual cramps and spasms. Also Read - Did you know your belly button can heal you?

Shrey Jain, Co-Founder at HempStreet says: “Menstruation as a topic is highly stigmatised in our country. Period pain is often ignored by making a significant part of women’s lifestyle and working hours stressful and painful. But the fact is that women have even described the cramping pain as ‘almost as bad as having a heart attack’. On average, a woman goes through around 450 menstrual cycles throughout her lifetime. The irony is that the available solutions in modern medical science possess the threat of serious harmful effects in case of long term consumption. Trailokya Vijaya Vati aims at providing a reliable, safe and ayurvedic solution to the women of the 21st century.

He adds: “Hempstreet is working in conjunction with top-notch scientists to conduct R&D around safe medication by leveraging the immense potential and natural power of Cannabis. Today HempStreet boasts of 15 approved products and a world-class research partnership with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). We have successfully reached out to an extensive doctor network of 43,000 doctors and 230 clinics to provide medical cannabis medicine, primarily to alleviate the huge menstrual pain relief crisis in India. The company strive to bring an effective and responsible usage of Cannabis, especially on the pain relief front, to its potential addressable patient base of over 35 million individuals.”

The Cannabis Sativa plant, which encompasses hemp, cannabis, and marijuana, contains more than 100 different chemicals called cannabinoids. These are used to treat many diseases and conditions, including chronic pain, insomnia, anxiety, menstrual cramps, muscle spasms, mental health, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis, sexual disorders, and more. The legal Cannabis industry is currently one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. According to a report by Grand View Research Inc., the global legal marijuana market is predicted to reach $146.4 billion by the end of 2025.

(With inputs from IANS)