The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has impacted us in several ways, but it has also kindled our spirits to become more resilient, and taught us the importance of belongingness, shared experiences, and just the simple joy of telling someone 'I am there for you'. When the coronavirus hit the world last year, most of us discovered new ways to spread joy and positivity not only in our lives but also in the lives of others around us. For the 14-year-old entrepreneur Aradhitta Goenka, it was a time to step up and conceptualize 'The Miracle Project', focusing on nutritious well-being to support the needy.

It has been a year since Aradhitta has been whipping up healthy treats like pannacotta, chocolate mousse, granola jars, and cookies amongst others, which are gluten-free, vegan, and devoid of refined sugar. 'The Miracle Project' has the sole intention of helping those who have been brutally impacted by the pandemic including underprivileged kids, young women, and cancer patients. As a result, all the proceeds from the sale of her products are used to support different charitable organisations.

In an exclusive interaction on the back of her latest project 'Back to Roots', Aradhitta Goenka spoke to india.com about the journey of 'The Miracle Project' and her concerted efforts to make the world a better place. Excerpts:

Tell us about the idea behind the ‘The Miracle Project’. How did you conceptualize it?

The Miracle Project is my dream project to give back to society and help the needy. I started this venture when I was 13-years- old with an aim to support different NGOs. I combined my passion for baking and art with my compassion for society to raise funds for a cause that is close to my heart. I was inspired by a book called Danielle (Danielle: Chronicles of a Superheroine by Ray Kurzweil) that was gifted to me by my father (Mr. Amit Goenka). It is about a young girl who helps society in whatever way she can. That book really inspired me to do something for the betterment of society. It actually taught me that even young people like us have a responsibility towards society and even our little contributions can largely impact the needy.

Who were the people involved in making this idea a reality, and how did your parents react to it when you first ran this idea through them?

My family completely supported me throughout the project, from the ideation stage to the execution stage. My mother (Mrs. Navyata Goenka) guided me with the research, gave me a reality check, and made me aware of the obstacles I needed to navigate. My father was the biggest critique for all of my products, and I would go ahead with a recipe only if it passed his test. And of course, he was the reason I started this project because he gifted me that book. Initially, my mother and I were a bit skeptical about the project execution. Being a young kid, it was hard to effectively manage my time between the project and school work. But, once my first project was completed successfully, I didn’t look back. Since then, it has only been a journey ahead.

What is the story behind the name of this project – The Miracle Project?

My mother and I were thinking of many names and we were ideating about the titles that the project could have. What really inspired me was that I wanted it to sound optimistic during these Covid times and I wanted to spread this positivity to others around me as well. The word ‘miracle’ just resonated with me. It actually gave out a lot of positivity.

What are the kind of recipes you offer? Do you make them all yourself?

The reason I came up with the idea of selling baked goods was that I didn’t want to just ask people to donate money, but I also wanted to give them something in return. The recipes that I have been using are actually developed by me and I bake all the goods myself to ensure optimum quality. I have realized that a lot of baked goods and desserts that we currently eat are very unhealthy. And it becomes even more important during these Covid times to keep our immunity high. Hence, my baking involves replacing unhealthy ingredients with healthier options without compromising the taste. All my recipes are gluten-free, vegan, and sugar-free.

Let’s talk about health, Aradhitta. How are you balancing the whole health vs sugar idea with your recipes?

It was a realization when I saw that the products sold in the market are packaged and marketed as healthy products, but in reality, these are not healthy. I conversed with my mother and took inspiration from my grandparents who helped me rediscover ingredients that could be an easy substitute to these completely avoidable ingredients found in the regular products. For instance, my grandmother suggested using jaggery instead of refined sugar. We use almond flour instead of refined flour, and we don’t use butter or refined oil. We use either ghee or coconut oil. We also sell granolas, which are sweetened with maple syrup. Interestingly, we found out that most granolas that are available in the market use honey, and honey is actually poisonous for the body when heated. Using traditional ingredients instead of new age, well-packaged but unhealthy ingredients is the key to healthy baking that balances nutrition and taste.

How can one order your products?

You can support me by following me on my Instagram page. The handle is @miracleproject20. You can find out more about the work that I am doing, and about the products and the initiatives on the page. You can directly message me on WhatsApp for further queries and orders – the number is available on the same page.

As a young girl, was it tough to talk to vendors or NGO heads?

It wasn’t very difficult to get the NGOs on board because my mother really helped me with that. We did our research and found out about legitimate NGOs I wanted to support. Our immense research and conversations with them gave us the confidence that the money was actually going to be used for the cause itself. I had more difficulty in the execution of the entire business plan like talking to the vendors etc. But it was a huge learning process for me. My mother gave me complete independence to do this on my own and learn. I found it a bit tough initially. I had to learn how to bargain with vendors and get products at the best price without compromising on their quality. I also learned to manage my time with the school work and orders. Overall, it’s a great learning experience for me.

Could you tell us about the NGOs and the causes you have supported until now with your project?

The NGOs and the causes I chose, I wanted to make sure that I was passionate about them, and that I had some link to the charitable cause. For my very first project, I supported Anjeze Charitable Trust. They support children suffering from cancer. This cause was very close to my heart because one of my family members also struggled with cancer during these Covid times. It helped me empathize with the families of cancer patients and understand what they are going through and how much support they need. It really made a difference to me that even the small donations I could make helped ease their pain.

My second project supported the USF – Udayan Shalini Foundation (USF). They empower girls and give them the opportunity to pursue higher education. This was another cause close to my heart. A lot of the inspiration and motivation that I get is from my school, Bombay International School (BIS). I thank my school for encouraging me and supporting me. It’s the ethos of our school that has helped imbibe these qualities in me and allowed me to play a small role in giving back to society. I am passionate about learning and if these girls are so talented and hardworking, they deserve these opportunities as well. Educated women can make a very big difference, not just at a personal level but also to their families and to our country in general. I was also able to identify that there’s a very large gender gap, especially in higher studies where parents don’t feel the need to educate their daughters after a certain point. They deserve the opportunity to pursue their dreams and make their wishes come true and hence I chose to donate to USF.

For my third and current project, I am supporting the Helping Hands Foundation. They support orphaned kids and this was another cause that I felt really passionate about. During Covid times, the rate of farmers’ suicide increased and their families were left with no help. I have my family who support me consistently, and these children also deserve as much support as they can. They need someone to be there for them. If I could help them in any way, it would make a difference to me as well.

Is there any memorable moment you would like to share, that you experienced when helping someone?

I recently held an art class for around 40 girls with the Udayan Shalini Foundation where I taught them pencil sketching. When I initially went to the class, I was worried about the outcome and whether they would understand what I was trying to teach them. In the end, I was so surprised to see how super talented these girls were. They were really able to do the artwork better than me. They were so hardworking and talented. They deserve the opportunity to pursue their higher studies. That moment after the class when I was interacting with them – was probably the best experience I have had throughout this whole time. The emotions I felt were simply indescribable. I can never forget it and nothing else can replace those emotions for me.

Have you thought of your next projects?

I hope to take up another project during my Diwali break from school. During the pandemic times, I have been trying to upskill myself and I picked up this artwork called resin art. I started making cake trays (using this art form). So I probably will make Diwali hampers with some of my baked goodies and cake trays, or something along those lines. In the future, I maybe would want to make a recipe book where I can share the recipes that I am currently using for my projects.

What is the one area that troubles you the most – where you really want to work and change things for the better?

I have been trying to support whatever causes are close to my heart and I hope to find many more. But I think the one cause that I am really passionate about is working for cancer patients. I hope to support them again. After witnessing the experience that one of my family members had, I felt the need of giving them all the support they need.

One thing that I would really want to change is the mindset of the people, especially the adults who think that a small contribution would not make a large difference. The thing that I have realised is that even the smallest amounts that we donate or use to support the needy, make the largest of difference to them. I have learned through this entire process that no matter how little you give, you will always be enriched with happiness and satisfaction.

At such a tender age, one just begins to start dreaming of a fantasy world. To accept the reality around and work towards change is an exceptional act of kindness. If only we could have more Aradhittas in our society…!