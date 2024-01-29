Home

Meet Avanti Nagrath, The Lesser-Known Indian Model, Who Became The Face of Paris Fashion Week

Avanti Nagrath is a professional fashion model from Delhi, who is currently ruling the hearts with her dazzling appearances at almost all Paris Fashion Week shows.

From Mumbai to Milan, Indians are reigning globally when it comes to fashion. The glitz and glamour of Paris and Milan’ Haute Couture Week ended, but the echoes of India’s vibrant presence are still present internationally. Well, not just Indian men, but also women making their mark and fulfilling their dreams is one of the best feelings in the world. So, which is why we’d love to take a minute and talk about Avanti Nagrath. The Delhi-based model is winning hearts with her dazzling presence at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Avanti Nagrath walked the international runway for Dior. The diva started the show with utmost grace and glamour. She flaunted a corporate look, featuring a grey lapel-collared blazer with a corseted waist. She teamed it with a matching pleated skirt. Minimal makeup, a short messy hairdo and pearl studs simply elevated her charm. Not the first time, she has been walking for the international show. She was also the first Indian model in history to walk for the luxury fashion house, Versace at Milan Fashion Week. Since, then Avanti has been walking at almost all the Paris and Milan Fashion Week shows, representing India globally.

Meet Avanti Nagrath, Indian Model Who Has Become a Prominent Global Runway Face

Avanti Nagrath is a professional fashion model from Mumbai. Born and brought up in Delhi, she graduated from Modern School Barakhamba. With the support of her mother, she began her journey of modelling at the age of 15. She walked the runway for ace Indian designers such as Ritu Kumar, Manish Malhotra Shivan and Naresh.

The 23-year-old model caught everyone’s attention during the FDCI-organised Fashion Week in Delhi in 2019. She was named one of India’s Top Models and one of India’s Top 50 Models in 2020. She’s also won the ‘New Age Model of The Year Editorial’ at Indian Fashion Awards. And has been a successful addition to many international fashion shows as well as designers’ collection shoots. Avanti has worked with prominent international designers such as Bottega Veneta, Swarovski and Alaïa. More recently, she collaborated with Dior as well.

Avanti Nagrath is very active on social media, with over 102K followers on Instagram. “Women NY Paris Milan & Select London “reads her bio. She has stormed the runways of Milan and Paris, leaving a trail of vibrant colours, breathtaking appearances and undeniable talent.

