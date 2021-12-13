Who isHarnaaz Sandhu?: Harnaaz Sandhu from Chandigarh bags the title of Miss Universe 2021. She was crowned the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz brought the crown back home 21 years after Bollywood actor Lara Dutta bagged the title in 2000. Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 by the previous Miss Universe Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico. The event was live-streamed globally.Also Read - Miss Universe 2021: India's Harnaaz Sandhu Wins the Prestigious Pageant

Earlier, when she was crowned Miss Universe India, she took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures in which she talked openly about her journey. The caption read, “Your Sherni is back! 2 days. Woah. Feels like forever! But I’m back! Stronger and larger than life. And what better comeback post than one of the most important parts of my Miss Universe journey, my look from the Personal Interview! The interview went super smooth and I’m honoured to get to speak in front of the amazingly talented and successful ALL women selection committee! (sic)”

The first and second runners-up at the contest were from Paraguay and South Africa, respectively. During the elimination round, Harnaaz was asked “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today.” In her elaborate answer, she advised young girls to stop comparing themselves with others.

She said, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today.”

Harnaaz Sandhu is a 21-year-old from Chandigarh who has finished her school and college there. She has been in this glamourous industry for sometime now as she has already bagged numerous pageant titles and has starred in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

She enjoys acting, singing, dancing, yoga, swimming, horse riding and cooking. She was also the winner of Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017. Along with this, she was the winner of Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She fell short of 11 spots and lost the title of Femina Miss India 2019.

Our congratulations to Harnaaz for bringing the title back to India!