On Thursday, Harnaaz Sandhu from Chandigarh bags the title of Miss Universe India 2021. She was crowned by Kriti Sanon, known for her exquisite choice of films and acting skills. Sonal Kukreja from Jaipur was crowned as the first runner’s up and Ritika Khatnani from Pune bagged the title of Miss Diva Supranational 2022. Famous Bollywood celebs like Malaika Arora, Kriti Sano, graced the event.

Taking it to Instagram, Harnaaz shared a series of pictures in which she talked openly about her journey. The caption read,” Your Sherni is back! 2 days. Woah. Feels like forever! But I’m back! Stronger and larger than life. And what better comeback post than one of the most important parts of my Miss Universe journey, my look from the Personal Interview! The interview went super smooth and I’m honoured to get to speak in front of the amazingly talented and successful ALL women selection committee!”

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

Currently, the diva is all set to represent India in the 70th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant which will be held in Israel. The event will be held in December 2021.

Harnaaz Sandhu is a 21-year-old from Chandigarh who has finished her school and college there. She has been in this glamourous industry for sometime now as she has already bagged numerous pageant titles and has starred in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

She enjoys acting, singing, dancing, yoga, swimming, horse riding and cooking. She was also the winner of Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017. Along with this, she was the winner of Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She fell short of 11 spots and lost the title of Femina Miss India 2019.

She is now a contestant of India’s Miss Universe 2021 after winning the Miss Universe India title.