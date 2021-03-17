Mumbai: Being a mother isn’t easy. Some say it’s the hardest job in this world, that doesn’t come with any instruction manual. And managing a full-time job on top of that is a real challenge. So, instead of working typical 9 to 5 jobs, more and more women are now turning toward entrepreneurship and taking control of their own lives. Also Read - Bengaluru Airport Launches India's First Dedicated Express Cargo Terminal, to Help E-Commerce

One such woman is 29-year-old Harshita Dagha, the 21st-century mompreneur, who’s managing both the worlds with aplomb. Currently, Dagha is focused on providing customised content solutions from e-commerce platforms to independent publications, from offering relationship advice to covering celeb news. If you need content that pulls people in like a moth to light, she will do it for you. She is accredited as one of the top freelance writers in India today with an unapologetic passion for content. Also Read - CAIT Announces Nationwide Movement Against New Amendments in GST and E-Commerce

But, success hasn’t come easy for her. Whatever she has achieved today stems from years of experience, right from her engineering days to her stint at Femina. After finishing her Electronics & Telecommunication course from KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai University, Dagha ventured into content with her first stint at Thatscoop Media. From Thatscoop Media, Harshita turned into a feature writer career at Femina. And it was just the beginning! Also Read - Prega News' Beautiful Ad on Infertility Celebrates The 'Completeness' of a Woman | Video Will Make You Cry

From there, she launched herself into the freelance space, which gave her an ample chance to fully flex her passion and skills. As a new mother, the freelance lifestyle is what helped her create the perfect work-life balance. Post-motherhood, her associations and contributions as an author can be found in her work with Time of India, Hindustan Times, Daily Hunt, Yahoo, Ed Times, Mid-day, HZ international magazine, DatingXP and so on. She has also worked as a content consultant for entities such as Zee, Issey Miyake, Planet Marathi, OML, Vistas Media Capital, Diquery Digital LLP, etc. Her post mom-hood interviews include notable celebs like Dia Mirza, Pratik Gandhi (Harshad Mehta, Scam 1992), Kaneez Surka and important businessmen like Akshay Bardapurkar and Abhayanand Singh among others.

All her hard work has paid off as she was recognised by Indian Food Express as India’s Top 10 writers in 2020 and Digital Indian awarded her Article of the Year in 2019.

“Sure, juggling between the two worlds is quite a task but efficiency, passion and the drive is all it takes to stick around,” she explains.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur and independent journalist is a mother to a 1.5-year-old. She both re-started and accelerated her content journey after delivering her baby, and she is now at gear 5 and totally unstoppable!

(Disclaimer: This is branded content)