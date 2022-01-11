When you think of a traditional Indian wedding, a visual of an Indian bride dressed in a heavily embroidered lehenga suddenly pops up, right? But Jacqualine Kiara Ledlie decided to ditch traditional Indian attire and chose to wear a pantsuit for her wedding.Also Read - Saleswoman raped by employer at gun point

A plus size model, 25-year-old Jacqualine married Gagan Sharma on January 5, in Noida. Jacqualine’s choice of wedding outfit she managed to deliver a bold fashion statement- that also make us wonder if other brides too would ditch traditional lehenga and opt for a power suit.

The pictures of her unconventional wedding outfit are going viral on the Internet. Jacqualine wore a powder pink pantsuit from the shelves of label Preety’s Couture, along with a veil and simple jewellery. Bridal pantsuits are quite common in the West. But it seems that the bridal pant suit trend has also reached India. Last year, Sanjana Rishi, an Indian-American entrepreneur, married Delhi businessman Dhruv Mahajan wearing a powder-blue vintage pantsuit.

Just like Sanjana’s outfit, Jacqualine’s outfit was highly unusual for India. People are used to seeing brides wearing a silk saree or a heavily embroidered bridal lehenga with expensive jewellery.

Jacqualine’s post has gone viral, with one person commenting, “Love the outfit, very trendy and unique.” Another user wrote, “The powersuit is love.”

Here’s wishing the couple a happy married life.