Meet Karachi’s Erica Robin, Who Creates History to Represent Pakistan at Miss Universe 2023

Pakistan finally gets its first-ever Miss Universe, Erica Robin who will soon represent her country globally at Miss Universe Pageant 2023.

For the first time ever in the history of Miss Universe, Pakistan will have a representative at the international beauty pageant. 24-year-old, Erica Robin became the first-ever ‘Miss Universe Pakistan‘ on Thursday, September 14. Erica competed against Hira Inam (24), Jessica Wilson (28), Malika Alvi (19) and Sabrina Wasim (26) for the prestigious title. Soon, she’ll be representing Pakistan at the upcoming 72nd Global Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador this year.

She expressed her excitement about the achievement with a heartful caption on her Instagram. Miss Universe wrote, “I am honoured and humbled to be the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan and I want to highlight the beauty of Pakistan. We have a beautiful culture that the media is not talking about. Pakistani people are very generous, kind and hospitable. On top of that, I would like to invite everyone to visit my country and try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines and explore our enchanting nature, our snow-capped mountains, our greeneries and our progressive landscapes.”

Erica Robin Becomes The First-Ever ‘Miss Universe Pakistan’

Who is Erica Robin?

Erica Robin was born on September 14, 1999, in a Christian family in Karachi, Pakistan. She completed her schooling at St. Patrick’s Girls High School and then pursued her academics from Government College of Commerce and Business Administration in Chandigarh. She is a professional model and began her career in January 2020. In July 2020, she made her debut appearance in DIVA magazine Pakistan.

Ms Robin has been a part of several commercial shoots and fashion shows of Pakistan brands like Khaadi, Zara Shahjahan, Sania Maskatiya, Elan, and Sana Safinaz. She also holds a job experience in an IT consulting firm, Flow Digital where she worked as an assistant Manager. The 24-year-old is a passionate traveller and till now, has visited multiple countries including the UAE, Turkey, Maldives and among others.

