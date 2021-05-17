Manu Bebo’s Instagram handle reads, ‘A Proud Thirdgender,’ and she is indeed. A self-taught make-up artist from Srinagar, Kashmir, Manu is winning accolades and hearts on the Internet for her flawless tutorials. Although, her journey of growing as a minority gender in a conservative family and society has been full of hardships. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Admin Announces Complete Lockdown In 11 districts Amid Spike In COVID Cases

If you scroll through her Instagram account, you will see tons of fun makeup tutorials which has garnered good views on the photo-sharing app. Especially her Smoky Eyes look which had 25,137 views. Unlike other makeup artists, Manu loves showing the unfiltered version of herself to her 10.1 k followers. Also Read - India's High Mountain Pass Zoji La, Connecting Kashmir And Ladakh, Now Reopens | Deets Inside

Manu was born as Mansoor in a middle-class family of Nawakadal, Srinagar. Because of her sexual identity, she was stared at, faced rejections, heartbreaks and was ridiculed by friends, family, and strangers. In an interview with Kashmir Unheard, she said, “I realized when I was in Class 7 that I have the atma of a girl.” Many made fun of her as she dressed up as a girl. She said she was in fact punished for acting like a girl.

In the interview, she revealed after facing rejection, hate from everyone, she decided not to let it affect her in any other way. She found happiness within herself and her friend Ifra has been her pillar of support. Manu soon decided to do makeup and make a career out of it. She has made a name for herself in Srinagar in just 4 years. She is an expert in bridal and party makeup.

Manu in the interview shared that she wants to become a role model for transgender women and encourage them to live on their own terms. She wants to work for the welfare of the transgender community. She said, “One must never lose hope. Believe in Allah and do what you feel is right. Allah shall always take care of you.”