Home

Lifestyle

Meet Nandini Gupta, 19, From Rajasthan Who Was Crowned Femina Miss India 2023

Meet Nandini Gupta, 19, From Rajasthan Who Was Crowned Femina Miss India 2023

Femina Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta is a 19-year-old from Rajasthan who is pursuing business management.

Meet Nandini Gupta, 19, From Rajasthan Who Was Crowned Femina Miss India 2023

Rajasthan’s daughter Nandini Gupta was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand ceremony held on Saturday. Nandini, who hails from Kota in Rajasthan, has achieved a great feat in the world of beauty pageants. At just 19 years old, she has already made a mark by winning the prestigious title of Femina Miss India World 2023. Joining Nandini in the winners’ circle are Shreya Poonja from Delhi, who was crowned the first runner-up, and Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur, who was crowned the second runner-up. Together, these young women represent the diversity and beauty of India, and their achievements are a source of pride for their respective states and the entire country.

Nandini Gupta’s Video After Winning The Femina Miss India 2023 Title

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IndiaOnStage | Divya (@indiaonstage)



On Sunday, taking to the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India, congratulated the winners of the star-studded Femina Miss India 2023 with the caption, which read, ” C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S. All of these ladies have a powerful voice and we’re sure that they’re going to use this platform to further all the important causes that they believe in.”

You may like to read

They added, “We’ve seen the passion with which they’ve worked for these positions and must say that there’s no one more deserving! Congratulations, ladies- it’s time to celebrate. Let’s pop the champagne!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)



Nandini Gupta’s educational background is impressive, with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. Her accomplishment speaks to her intelligence, determination, and hard work. She has proven herself to be a role model for young women aspiring to make their mark in the field of beauty pageants and beyond. She went to St. Paul’s Senior Secondary School before going to Lala Lajpat Rai College to study business management.

We wish Nandini Gupta and all the winners of Femina Miss India 2023 the very best in their future endeavors. May they continue to inspire and empower young women across India and beyond.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.