Meet Nikita Porwal, Femina Miss India 2024 winner who will represent India at Miss World 2026

Femina Miss India 2024 winner Nikita Porwal will represent India at Miss World 2026. She appeared in Chambal Paar, a Brij-language film written, produced and directed by Sanjeev Singh Parmar. Here's everything you need to know about her.

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Nikita Porwal (PC-Instagram)

India will have its eyes on Nikita Porwal as she takes the global stage at the Miss World 2026 finale. The actor and beauty queen from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, will represent India at the prestigious pageant, with the finale scheduled to be broadcast live on JioHotstar on September 5.

The Miss India Organisation recently praised Nikita for her journey from the Femina Miss India stage to the international pageant. “From the Femina Miss India stage to the grandest global platform, Nikita Porwal has carried the spirit, strength, and story of India with every step of her Miss World journey,” the organisation said.

The statement added that millions of Indians would be cheering for her as she represents the country at the Miss World 75th Anniversary Final in Vietnam.

Who Is Nikita Porwal?

Nikita Porwal was born and raised in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. She started working in the media industry when she was just 18 years old and began her career as a TV anchor. Her experience in front of the camera eventually led her towards acting. Nikita has trained in acting for around six years and has been vocal about her ambition to build a career in films.

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She reportedly appeared in Chambal Paar, a Brij-language film written, produced and directed by Sanjeev Singh Parmar. The film had its Australian premiere at the Araluen Centre during the National Indian Film Festival of Australia and is expected to release in India.

Nikita has also expressed her desire to challenge the perception that beauty pageant contestants cannot become serious actors.

Nikita Porwal’s Bollywood Inspiration

The actor has named Priyanka Chopra as one of her biggest inspirations. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Nikita praised Priyanka for building a successful career despite coming from a non-film background. She has also been exploring different aspects of storytelling. Nikita reportedly wrote a 250-page production titled Krishna Leela and is set to make her Kannada acting debut.

Nikita Porwal is Femina Miss India World 2024 Winner

Nikita won the Femina Miss India World 2024 title, earning her the opportunity to represent India at the Miss World pageant. Her journey has now taken her to Vietnam, where the Miss World 2026 celebrations and competitions are underway.

At the sashing ceremony, Nikita received the India sash, marking another important moment in her pageant journey. Speaking about the experience, she told a publication that being identified simply as “India” rather than by her own name or her parents’ names made her emotional. “The idea of being called India, not your name, not your father’s name, not your mother’s name, but India itself, gives me a lot of butterflies,” she said.

For Nikita, however, those butterflies are not just nerves. She said they would turn into motivation when she takes the international stage and represents the country.

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For the Ujjain-born actor and beauty queen, the Miss World stage represents another major step in a journey that began with television, moved into acting and eventually led her to the Femina Miss India crown. Now, she will look to make her mark on the global stage while representing India.