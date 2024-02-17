Home

Meet the Meghalayan Band ‘Mookhuri’ Who is Bringing Folk Rhythms From Hills to Cities

The Meghalayan Band named "Mookhuri" enraptured Delhiites with their folk music. Here is their journey from the hills of Meghalaya to the streets of Delhi.

New Delhi: Whenever we talk about a rock band, we often associate loud guitars and drums. Our perception is that when a rock band performs in the capital city, it must play dhinchak or energetic music to impress the audience. Well, on the contrary, a Meghalayan band recently defied these expectations and enthralled spectators in the capital city with its folk performance at Sunder Nursery. This four-member band throws light on the sounds and traditions of the Khasi-Jaintia community from Meghalaya with their sweet vocals. Mookhuri band works their magic on the percussion instruments called ‘kabom’ and ‘ksing shynrang’. India.com spoke exclusively to the band members of Mookhuri who took us through their journey of establishing this folk band and bringing it to the fore.

Meet The Artists of Mookhuri

This amazing folk band features the talent of four members including, Susngi, Syih, Phawa, and Kharbuki creating magic with their instruments. When we first heard the name, it intrigued us. Hence to begin with, we asked the story behind it. During our conversation, they revealed that “Mookhuri” refers to the three-stoned cooking stoves found in most kitchens in Meghalaya and it is believed that the music starts from the hearth where these stones are placed. The folk band hails from the culture of the Khasi-Jaintia community, in Meghalaya.

Susngi, one of the band members added, “We came up with this name in 2014 after doing a little research on Khasi traditional music. So we found out that music itself begins from the hearth, where the three stones in the kitchen lie. So these three stones are used to balance pots and kettles while cooking in a Khasi kitchen in Meghalaya. We have come up with this name because we feel like there is a need to give importance to even Khasi traditional music(sic). I’ve seen back in those years, importance was given only to Western music and very less to Khasi traditional music” So, the members of the Mookhri band believed in changing that.

Mookhuri Talk About Their Inspiration

Hailing from the city of Meghalaya, Mookhuri talks about the inspiration for their band and how they came up with it. The four-member band sings original compositions drawn from folk lyrics passed down to generations in the state. Their vocals are inspired by native plants, the hilly landscape and other cultural aspects, including indigenous lullabies sung for kids. One of the band members, Kharbuki added, “I think we get more inspiration from nature and then the culture that we’re living in, and then identity.”

Mookhuri Band on Folk Music For GenZ

In the era of jazz and pop culture, where GenZ usually enjoys Western, commercial or hip-hop music, this folk band is paving the way by introducing the cultures of Meghalaya. Kharbuki, further added, “We just have to be real with what we’re doing. It doesn’t matter how raw music is, but that’s the beauty of traditional music.” Emphasising how Western music or commercial songs are widely listened to, Mookhuri expressed about their earnest endeavours to break the barriers with the upcoming generations and develop a taste for folk music in India.

Mookhuri’s performance in the heart of Delhi was a part of Village Square’s effort to highlight the stories and culture of rural India. Mookhuri, the Meghalaya band entertained the crowd with beautiful cultural songs of the Khasi-Jaintia community. The first-ever performance of this folk band in Delhi was a huge hit and taught us how to stay connected with the roots of our original tradition. The band came as a part of Village Square’s Village Vibe event, on Amarass night at Sunder Nursery.

