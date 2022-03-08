According to the statistics released by the University of Maryland and NCAER, 2018, women constitute over 42 per cent of the agricultural labour force in India but own less than two per cent of farmland. Indian women typically spend as much time as their husbands working on the farm – preparing fields, planting seeds, harvesting crops, and managing animals. The rest of the agricultural value chain where crops are transformed into products is a man’s world: aggregating, sorting, grading, processing, packing, and marketing. They are all largely done by men.Also Read - 4 Companies That are Changing Women's Fashion Industry

To change the status quo, USAID and PepsiCo have partnered to make the business case for women empowerment in the PepsiCo potato supply chain in West Bengal, India. The partnership is improving their access to land, skills, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to increase the adoption of sustainable farming practices (SFPs) and improve women's livelihood.

Based on this development, we have a few hero stories of women beneficiaries from West Bengal who have broken the stereotype and have made a huge difference within their community.

Sujata Pramanik– a women farmer who lives in Chandra, Bankura, West Bengal. She has been working as a Community Agronomist in Barasat under ILRG Project in 2020-21. This commendable woman farmer has learned a lot by attending the agronomy training in the year 2019-20: her first formal training she received on farming. This Women Empowerment Initiative has improved her personality to a great extent.

She has gained immense confidence and recognition. Now, she is not just a potato farmer but a trainer and a motivator who has been focusing on learning the nuances of sustainable farming practices. She proudly calls herself the biggest proponent of women’s empowerment within her community.

Anita Singh, a Women farmer from Kotulpur, Bankura district, West Bengal is engaged in all farming activities along with her husband. She attended the agronomy training on potato farming offered by PepsiCo and USAID in 2020-21. This was the first time; she attended any training on agricultural practices.

Her family encouraged her to be part of this training programme. In the process, she learnt the package of practices for PepsiCo potato farming, especially seed cutting and seed treatment, agrochemical use, waste disposal, and record keeping. She also got acquainted with scientific practices, as well as figured out the reasons for adopting these practices for increasing productivity. The training helped her to recognize herself as a farmer.