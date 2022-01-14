Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged. The couple announced their engagement on Wednesday with a beautiful proposal video that they uploaded on their official Instagram handles. Machine Gun alongside a video of Megan wearing her stunning engagement ring wrote, “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me.”Also Read - Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's First Major Oscar Winning Black Actor, Dies At 94

In a video shared by Megan, the actress can be seen dressed in a black bralette and a skirt, while Kelly opted for a black and white striped t-shirt went on his one knee to propose. The couple is surrounded by candles and can be seen under a banyan tree. Also Read - Did Angelina Jolie Permanently Erase or Cover-Up Birth Coordinates of Brad Pitt From Her Shoulder Tattoo?

Megan wrote, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes….and then we drank each other’s blood” Also Read - Singer Lizzo Attended Cardi B’s Party in a Nearly Naked Fishnet Dress, See Photos

Watch the adorable proposal video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)



Colson Baker (31), known by his artist name Machine Gun Kelly worked closely with celebrity jeweler Stephen Webster. The jeweller designed a one-of-a-kind engagement ring for Megan Fox which had a plenty of symbolism. The beautiful ring had two stones over a double band. He wrote, “yes, in this life and every life” 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

What’s the price of Megan Fox’s ring?

The diamond and emerald ring is estimated to be valued around $300,000, i.e. around Rs 2,21,065,11 according to Fox Business.The nontraditional Toi et Moi setting ring has a unique look and the two-pear shaped gemstones, a timeless cut that dates back to the 15th century, are showcased in a multi-split shank design featuring round diamonds in a pave setting set on platinum. It is modern, edgy and elegant,” jewelry expert and designer Mark Broumand told FOX Business. The emerald and diamond are approximately 6 carats each and they indeed look to be top quality, putting the ring cost around $300,000.

In Rs 2 crore, you can actually buy your dream house in India. Isn’t it?

What are your thoughts on Megan’s unique engagement ring?