Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a grand appearance at the Global Citizen Live concert on Saturday. The couple attended the event held in Central Park in New York City. They took the stage to spread awareness and the importance of the covid-19 vaccine. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex always embrace the art of minimalism. Meghan wore a sleek studded crepe couture mini dress and Prince Harry wore a classic black suit.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a beautiful Valentino couture studded with an ivory shift dress for the Global Citizen Live event. Valentino is an Italian luxury fashion brand that is known for fascinating embellishments on the neckline, sleeves and hem.

Meghan Markle wore the Valentino San Gallo Edition Crepe short dress for the event. The dress entailed intricate mirror works and sequins with floral patterns embellished. This increased the aesthetic of the ensemble.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. This dress is available on the official website of Valentino. The price of this attire is Rs. 3,99,851 (USD 5,400).

The Duchess of Sussex wore spiky black pumps, metal white and gold watch and gold jewellery. She looked chic and elegant. She parted her hair in the middle and tied it up in a classic messy ponytail. For makeup, she opted smoky eye shadow and nude lip shade.

At the event, Meghan took this opportunity to thank the brilliant scientists, researchers, frontline workers and public health leaders who risked their lives to protect people during the covid-19 pandemic. She also pointed out the rights for free covid-19 vaccination. Meghan said,” Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That’s the point, but that’s not happening.”

Harry also stated the importance of vaccines and their accessibility to them. He said that many countries were ready to produce the vaccines at home but they were not allowed to because the ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies were not sharing the recipes to make them. Harry said,” These countries have the means, the ability and the workers to start manufacturing. All they’re waiting for is the vaccine intellectual property to be waived and for the vaccine technology to be transferred over.” He also agreed that vaccines were publicly funded and everyone should have free access to them. “They are your vaccines, you paid for them,” said Harry.