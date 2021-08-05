Prince Harry has made sure to make Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday remarkable and splendid. He has ordered a cake for the birthday celebration on August 4 from a very well-known highly elegant and minimalist bakery called Posies & Sugar in California’s Santa Barbara.Also Read - Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl, Named Her After Princess Diana And The Queen

According to foreign media reports, Meghan's birthday will be treated as a private affair and away from all eyes at Prince Harry's gorgeous £ 11 million mansion in Santa Barbara.

Coming back to the most beautiful cake, Poises & Sugar is known for its sophistication and elegance. They belong to the category of 'less is more'. What stands out the best among other gorgeous cakes is 'naked cakes'. This is one of their specialities where the layers of cake are visible beneath the icing and they are then beautified with fresh flowers.

Here’s the look of the cake:

According to the price list on Posies & Sugar’s website, the three-tiered white shimmery masterpiece serves up to 30 guests at the cost of approximately USD 225. In Indian currency, roughly up to Rs.16,691. This is considered as Posies & Sugar’s largest and extravagant cake. Meghan is planning on inviting around 65 guests to her party and thus, serving the rightful reason for being a three-tiered cake. Therefore, to conclude, it is safe to surmise the cost of the cake as more than just USD 225.

Not only this, another thing about Posies & Sugar is that they charge an extra USD 15 for delivery and an additional cost if the customer has any particular request concerning dietary or decoration.

Check out the price list:

The bakery has several other flavours which cannot be missed at any cost. Flavour cakes like vanilla bean, Mama’s Chocolate, Strawberry Bliss, Coconut Dream, Lemon Drop, so on and so forth. To make one’s bakery experience more fruitful, they also offer a variety of frostings like Classic White Buttercream, Maple Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Buttercream and many more.

The celebration is private after all. Serena Williams, an American tennis player and Amal Clooney, Lebanese-British barrister will be a part of Meghan’s celebration. The Tatler reports that the event will be organised by Colin Cowie, who has also organised events for Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Tom Cruise.

According to The Sun reports, a source revealed that Meghan wanted to throw a small gathering where 65 people will be invited and they will be her closest friends and family members. Oprah, who is known for throwing famous parties had recommended Colin to her.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had resigned as senior Royals in January 2020. They later bought the mansion in Santa Barbara in March and currently live there with their daughter Lilibet and son Archie.