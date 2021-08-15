In the list of most popular wedding dresses, Meghan Markle bags the first position. Her wedding gown is now the most popular wedding dress of the decade. In the second position stands Kate Middleton’s gown, who is no less than a fashion diva!Also Read - Model Showcases Stunning Wedding Gown Made Entirely of 1500 Discarded Face Masks | See Pics

According to a study conducted by Find Me A Gift, they found out about the most searched bridal grown. The average monthly searches of Meghan's wedding gown were 21,900 whereas Kate's monthly gown searches were 21,5000. This was the figure right after Meghan married Prince Harry.

Meghan married Prince Harry on 19 May 2018 and wore a Givenchy silk gown. The gown was as white as snow. It was an open bateau neckline along with a sculpted waist. It was designed by Clare Waight Keller where the gown was made with double-bonded silk and triple silk organza in underskirt. Her veil was as long as five metres which was made up of white silk and had floral prints of Indian lotus.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge had worn Alexander McQueen’s long-sleeved lace gown. The gown had a V neckline and had a nine-foot-long train. Inspired by the Victorian tradition of corsetry, the body was ivory satin, padded at the hips which narrowed at the waist. The gown also revealed floral motifs. She was married to Prince Harry on 29 April 2011.

Hailey Bieber was also on the top four searches. Hailey wore an off-shoulder wedding gown. Her wedding gown was from the shelves of Virgil Abloh. She married Justin Bieber in 2018. Ariana Grande made it to the list too. She wore a strapless Vera Wang Haute Couture’s wedding dress. She married Dalton Gomez in May 2021.