The most important sex hormone in men, testosterone regulates an array of processes in the male body. From developing the male sexual characteristics to increasing sexual drive, and strengthening your muscle size and strength, testosterone does it all. If you think that is is produced only in males, you are mistaken. Women produce it too but in smaller amounts. In men, testicles secrete this androgen. Its insufficient secretion can make a man infertile because testosterone helps in the development of mature sperm. However, that doesn’t mean that you should start boosting your testosterone level by taking supplements. An excessive level of this chemical can impact your body in a negative way. In women, it can lead to infertility and male pattern baldness. Whereas in men, it can lead to prostate cancer. This is what a new study conducted at the University of Oxford has revealed. According to the research having a higher level of testosterone than required makes you 18 per cent more likely to develop prostate cancer. The mechanism behind this really simple. As the level of this hormone increases in the body, this helps in the growth of cells in the prostate. These cells are knwon to keep growing throughout a man’s life. And, faster growth of the prostate cells increases the chances of occurrence of genetic error. And, as we all know, mutated cells are the cul[rit behind the occurrence of cancer.

Here, our purpose is not to scare you but to make you aware. Also, below, we tell you about some easily available food that can reduce your risk of developing prostate cancer. Read on to know about them.

Soy product

According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, eating soy products including tofu, miso, soy milk, etc. can potentially decrease the level of testosterone in the body. This happens because of the presence of a plant-based substance called phytoestrogens in soy products. This substance actually alters the level of hormones like testosterone and mimics the effects of estrogen.

Mint

Did you know that something as simple as mint can help you protect yourself from prostate cancer? Well, apart from soothing your stomach, it helps in dropping the testosterone level in the body. This is what research published in the journal Phytotherapy Research has stated. All you need to do is to drink spearmint herbal tea twice a day.

Vegetable oil

Vegetable oils like soybean, canola, cottonseed, and corn oils are jam-packed with polyunsaturated fatty acids. These are healthy dietary fat that has been scientifically found to be associated with a significant decrease in the level of testosterone level in men.